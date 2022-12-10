Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Leach (centre) is the 20th spinner to take 100 Test wickets for England

England spinner Jack Leach believed his health would prevent him achieving the milestone of 100 Test wickets.

The left-armer, 31, reached the landmark on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan, taking 4-98 to help bowl the hosts out for 202.

Leach suffers from Crohn's disease and contracted sepsis on England's tour of New Zealand in 2019.

"There have been definite lows along the way, but it does make it all worth it," he said.

Speaking to Test Match Special, Leach added: "It is amazing to think I have 100 Test wickets. It is a nice little milestone but I just really want to keep winning games with England and let the rest take care of itself.

"I feel I am getting better and better in Test cricket. I feel I am learning all the time."

Leach was diagnosed with Crohn's, a condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system, when he was 14.

On the New Zealand tour three years ago, Leach contracted gastroenteritis, then spent time in hospital with a bout of sepsis caused by his body's reaction.

He later said he was scared to fall asleep because he "might not wake up".

Leach also suffered a fractured skull when fainting in his bathroom in 2015, and has been concussed on the field twice - hit by a bouncer batting for Somerset in 2018, then in England's first Test of the past home summer when diving to make a save on the boundary.

"I didn't think it would have been possible, health-wise more than anything," said Leach.

"There have been lots of challenges along the way. Everyone has their challenges and mine have been out there. That's good because I want to be open and honest."

Leach is playing in his 31st Test, having made his debut against New Zealand in 2018, and is the 20th England spinner to reach 100 wickets in Tests.

He is the only frontline bowler to have played in all of England's nine Tests since Ben Stokes became captain.

Although Leach has flourished under Stokes, becoming more secure in the England side than at any point in his career, his statistics were actually better under previous captain Joe Root. Both his average and strike-rate have gone up under Stokes.

"I don't look at my stats, which probably helps," he said. "We just want to win and do everything we can to do that.

"I'm really starting to understand we'll maybe take a few more risks to get a wicket. That might require going for a few more runs. If we're winning lots of games, everything takes care of itself.

"I'm loving playing for England the most I've ever loved it. It's because it's all about the team, not about me. That's a really special feeling."

Leach's wickets on the second morning in Multan came as Pakistan lost 8-60 to give England a first-innings lead of 79.

Ben Duckett's 79 and 74 not out from Harry Brook then took the tourists to 202-5, a huge advantage of 281 on a rapidly deteriorating surface.

It leaves England on the brink of going 2-0 up in the three-match series and securing their first success over Pakistan outside the UK for 22 years.

"It was a good day. I thought we batted brilliantly," said Leach. "It's really pleasing to be 281 ahead. I'm looking forward to what tomorrow brings.

"We don't have a plan, it's about getting as many runs as we can."