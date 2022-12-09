Close menu

Pakistan v England: Hosts' collapse gives tourists control of second Test in Multan

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

England bowler Ollie Robinson reacts after bowling Pakistan captain Babar Azam
Ollie Robinson bowled Pakistan captain Babar Azam for England's first wicket of the day
Second Test, Multan (day two of five)
England 281 (Duckett 63, Pope 60; Abrar 7-114) &202-5 (Duckett 79, Brook 74*; Abrar 3-81)
Pakistan 202 (Babar 75, Shakeel 63; Leach 4-98)
England lead by 281 runs
England took control of the match and series thanks to a dramatic Pakistan collapse on day two of the second Test in Multan.

The home side lost eight wickets for 60 runs, at one stage including three for no runs, to slide to 202 all out.

After Babar Azam was bowled by Ollie Robinson for 75, Jack Leach took three wickets for an overall 4-98, while Joe Root and Mark Wood nipped in with two each.

When Leach had Saud Shakeel superbly caught by James Anderson for 63, it marked the left-arm spinner's 100th wicket in Test cricket.

England's growth of a first-innings lead of 79 was led by opener Ben Duckett, who was on course for a second century in as many matches before being bowled by Abrar Ahmed for 79.

That was leg-spinner Abrar's third of the innings and 10th of the match, the first Pakistan debutant to achieve such a feat for 16 years.

England sloppily lost Ollie Pope to a run out before the close, but Harry Brook remains on 74, the tourists 202-5.

With a lead of 281 on a pitch offering so much to the spinners, England probably already have enough. It would take a huge effort for Pakistan to win from here.

Decisive day in match and series

England were made to work so hard for their thrilling first-Test win, yet here have been gifted a dominant position by the Pakistan implosion.

As a result, this is likely to be the decisive day in the match and the series, with England closing in on a first triumph over Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years.

That is not to say England do not deserve their advantage. Intelligent, defensive field placements aided Leach and selecting three specialist pace bowlers on a pitch favouring the spinners was vindicated by the wickets taken by Robinson and Wood.

It was expected that England would build on their lead by blazing away in the afternoon, but instead built steadily at their slowest scoring rate of the series so far.

Abrar, who took seven wickets in the first innings, once again carried the fight, having a hand in all five wickets to fall.

As well as the three of his own, Abrar ran out Zak Crawley and was the bowler when Pope was dismissed. His spectacular effort on debut is set to count for nothing.

Duckett denied

Duckett was recalled for the first time in six years for the first Test and already seems to have made the opener's spot his own.

A hundred in Rawalpindi was followed by 63 in the first innings here. This time he helped himself with trademark sweeps and pulls.

After Crawley was run out for three by Abrar's direct hit from mid-on and Will Jacks, promoted to give Pope rest after keeping wicket, was bowled, Duckett and Root added 54 for the third wicket.

A sweeping Root was brilliantly held by Abdullah Shafique at short leg, but Duckett seemed destined for a century, especially when Babar dropped the simplest catch at mid-wicket with the opener on 69.

The left-hander was only bowled by one that Abrar got to scuttle low. It gave Abrar his 10th, ended a partnership of 68 with Brook and, more importantly, showed how difficult it will be for Pakistan to chase a target on the deteriorating surface.

As the light faded, Pope was run out in a mix-up with Brook, who himself eased past 50 for the third time this series and will return on Sunday in the company of captain Ben Stokes.

The run map shows Ben Duckett scored 79 with 6 fours, 4 threes, 6 twos, and 31 singles for England

Pakistan collapse hands control to England

When Pakistan moved from their overnight 107-2 to 142-2, the game hung in the balance. Babar and Shakeel were set and England's first-innings 281 was being closed down.

But Robinson, who did not bowl on day one, needed only two deliveries to make a telling intervention. In the seventh over of the day, Robinson produced a beauty that jagged back to bowl Babar between bat and pad.

Leach was struggling to make an impact until Shakeel attempted a loft down the ground. Anderson, running back from mid-on took a fine catch, made harder by the fact there was danger of a collision with Jacks, to give Leach his 100th wicket.

And, after Leach produced a ripping delivery to bowl Mohammed Rizwan - pitching on leg and hitting middle and off - Pakistan folded in meek fashion.

Mohammad Nawaz poked Leach to mid-off, then Salman Agha patted to mid-wicket and Mohammad Ali was caught at slip, both in the same Root over.

Wood, bowling at high pace, pinned Zahid Mahmood in front and had Faheem Ashraf clip to deep square leg for his first Test wickets since March.

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 12:15

    Brilliant day for England.
    Stokes and McCullum armchair critics will run away from the comments pages again now.
    Until the next game. Lol

    So proud again of this team.

    • Reply posted by Chief, today at 12:33

      Chief replied:
      1st innings total of 281 looking pretty good now !!!

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:05

    Wonder if the people on here yesterday so quick to criticise would like a slice of humble pie?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Nope. You wont see them for a while

  • Comment posted by Bath, today at 12:14

    Don't you just love it! 'Pakistan's collapse hands control to England, and 'England have been gifted a dominant position by the Pakistan implosion'. So very BBC. It is just so difficult to say England have bowled brilliantly and put Pakistan under immense pressure, therefore stifling their batting. Oh no, when England do well at anything it is usually because of the incompetence of the opponents.

    • Reply posted by Hugo, today at 12:16

      Hugo replied:
      Agreed. Very poor headline today.

  • Comment posted by West Riding Boy, today at 12:19

    Harry Brook is going to be an all time great.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He bats just like Sir Viv Richards. I think you are right

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 12:22

    Great to see a little bit of common sense and restraint when needed and hopefully setting up an impressive win (touch wood).

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 12:42

      Michael replied:
      Yes, very impressive to see that they read the situation so well. Lots of time still in the game, England are far ahead. So, the important thing is to pile on as much agony as possible. Of course, they will always score at a healthy rate, so the emphasis is on playing Pakistan out of all hope. This modern approach is not slog, slog, slog. It is play to win at all times.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 12:10

    Well done to England for the sensible batting today and well done to Leach and Abrar for the wickets.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 12:12

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I’m loving the new approach but England can win this by just being sensible get one hundred more runs then they can smash it.

  • Comment posted by Kenneth Mathieson 7, today at 12:16

    Positive, attacking, proactive cricket ... loving the new brand of cricket England are playing.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where are the people on here who can see into the future and have incredible hindsight about players who they have never seen before. I tell you what guys. How about that you stop predicting what is going to happen after a day one of a test match and then telling us that you already know that a certain spin bowler who you have never seen bowling before would get seven wickets on his debut

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 12:12

    Need Stokes and Brook to settle for a few hours tomorrow and put on another 100.

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 12:18

      Bazza replied:
      Games already won

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 12:00

    Love you Harry Brooks and Abrar for great Batting and bowling displace rite no x

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 12:02

      jd replied:
      I mean right now instead of rite no* x

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:00

    It hasn’t caught the eye for me before, but very impressed with Ben Duckett’s simple and compact technique. He times a decisive half-stride to the pitch of the ball excellently, adding power to low-risk shots. Root was out after striding to the ball far too early -there was no momentum in the shot.

    Prefer to watch a more flamboyant technique -like that of Brook -but Duckett’s seems very effective

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 12:24

      TonyH replied:
      Yes Hurley. Those of us who could bat a bit have said for years how odd it is that many allegedly professional players don't use their feet that much (some not at all?!) when it's an established technique to help get to the pitch of the ball.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 12:21

    It looks like this style of proactive cricket has to also adapt to the match situation to be successful in the long run.

    If you play positive cricket and get into a match-winning position, dig in and put the match to bed, even if it means calming down for a bit. You can’t let the opposition back into it from there.

    Well played, though. Onto day 3…

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 12:25

      dunc brownley replied:
      No harm in mixing up styles if play during the Test as you say helps calm things down.

      Day 3 be intriguing on how the Management plan or would like things to go.

  • Comment posted by johndoe, today at 12:07

    Ruthless and professional team effort. Well done England.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:23

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      It has been wonderful team efforts ever since Baz took over -I hope the slightly baffling Jacks selection doesn’t undermine that. I don’t understand why he was picked ahead of Foakes then only given 4 overs to bowl on a turning pitch. Stokes seems to rate Root’s off spin more. I could understand the hurried selection with illnesses in Rawalpindi, but not here…

  • Comment posted by Grecian, today at 12:19

    I'm sure this has already been raised - but if not, is 14 wickets already a record for bespectacled bowlers in a test match?

  • Comment posted by Thank God for Library Computers, today at 12:19

    England are boring!,
    Lol,
    4 an over in this innings & just a mere nearly 6 an over in their 1st innings!,
    I think I can hear Geoff Boycott getting his whites out?!, Lol,
    But seriously though, even though this England team/squad are buzzing, Pakistan have crumbled a bit in the Batting which has made England's task a lot easier,
    I predict about a 330 chase set with Pakistan getting to about 250-270.

    • Reply posted by John Hatton, today at 12:27

      John Hatton replied:
      Perhaps surprisingly Boykes has been very complimentary of the new approach. Nobody can excuse this team as being boring.

  • Comment posted by Matt Walker, today at 12:13

    Good team effort indeed, and well played Duckett, gotta feel for that delivery you got it out. Game on !

  • Comment posted by ali, today at 12:12

    Again another poor batting display from Pakistan. Silly shots and literally gave their wickets away, England simply capitalised on it & are now heading for victory especially with 3 days left!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:07

    You got to laugh at all the anti England fans who thought we would lose this test match after day one

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 12:29

    Brilliant england. No need to throw the bat tomorrow, just concentrate on getting as many as possible.

    • Reply posted by BWFMS, today at 12:44

      BWFMS replied:
      No through the bat, it has worked so far No return to boring England

  • Comment posted by david gratton, today at 12:26

    Anecdote involving Boycott. A young Yorkshireman making his debut was met in the the middle by Geoff who told him to exercise caution and play himself in. His first ball the debutant hooked for six causing Boycott to come down the wicket and give him a bollocking.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:15

    New approach is 👍 and should be congratulated. However 2 run outs in a test innings is a bit poor. Ultimately is the idea not to win back the ashes!

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 12:24

      worcesterwolf replied:
      No it's to win test matches

