Nat Sciver finished as the leading run scorer in the ODI series with 180 in three innings

West Indies v England: Third ODI, Antigua England 256 (44.3 overs): Sciver 85 (69); Selman 3-29, Matthews 3-56 West Indies 105-9 (37.3 overs): Matthews 28 (39); Ecclestone 3-9 England won by 151 runs Scorecard

England thrashed West Indies by 151 runs in the third and final one-day international in Antigua to complete a dominant 3-0 series win.

Nat Sciver struck 85 from 69 balls as England were bowled out for 256.

It was an improved bowling display from the hosts - Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman taking three wickets each.

But their batting let them down once again as the were dismissed for just 105 in 37.3 overs, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone claiming 3-9.

West Indies ended nine down as number 11 Selman did not bat because of an injury.

For the second match in succession England were bowled out inside their 50 overs despite winning the toss.

However, the game followed the same trend of the first two as what looked a below-par total proved to be plenty with another strong bowling performance.

The two sides move on to the first of five Twenty20s on Sunday at 22:00 GMT.

Superb Sciver shines again

All-rounder Sciver said she had reached "boiling point" after the Commonwealth Games in August, leading to a break from cricket until she returned with a sublime 90 in the first ODI in Antigua.

She is reaping the rewards of that break now. In scoring her second half-century of the series, she took her tally of ODI runs for the year to 833 - surpassing Claire Taylor's record for an English woman of 807 in 2005.

It has been a turbulent year for England's top order. Tammy Beaumont has had four different opening partners throughout the year, Sophia Dunkley is still learning her craft at number three and captain Heather Knight was out for several months through injury.

Here, Beaumont and Emma Lamb put on 63 for the first wicket before England slipped to 84-4, with spinner Kaysia Schultz taking two wickets on her international debut.

Once again, Sciver was England's rock, scoring heavily with the sweep shot as she hit 10 fours and put on a fifth-wicket stand of 90 with Danni Wyatt (35 off 41), before Amy Jones, captaining in place of the rested Knight, added 32 not out.

Sciver's frustration was evident as she fell short of a century by dragging onto her stumps but she made an impact with the ball as well, taking 2-16 off four overs.

Her fine return to international cricket is a welcome boost for England before the T20 World Cup and Ashes next year.

A sorry series for Windies batters

West Indies can be pleased with their improvements in the field this series. After conceding 307 in the first ODI with a sloppy performance, they bowled England out in the next two, with promising signs from Matthews, Selman and spinners Schultz and Afy Fletcher.

Yet the batting was a struggle - Rashada Williams' half-century in the second ODI was their only individual score of more than 40 in the series.

They are over-reliant on opener Matthews making runs. She showed glimpses in all of her innings but could not go on to make a big score and here fell for 28 thanks to a magnificent one-handed catch at slip by Ecclestone off Kate Cross.

The hosts slipped 65-5, losing three wickets for no run at one point as Sciver removed Kycia Knight and Williams, while Charlie Dean had Aaliyah Alleyne stumped.

Ecclestone then ran through the middle and lower order, her remarkable spell including six maidens in nine overs.

Against a West Indies side who do not have the strength in batting depth to rival England, it is tough to assess where England's attack stands before a key year in 2023 but there are clear positives.

Cross continues to thrive in her role leading the attack, young spinner Dean finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with seven, and Lauren Bell's four-wicket haul in the second ODI demonstrated her potential.

The T20 series may benefit West Indies more - they were T20 world champions in 2016 - but, unless their batters step up, there are going to be five more tough matches ahead.