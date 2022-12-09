Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Leach took 4-98 as Pakistan were all out for 202 in their first innings against England in Multan

Jack Leach became the 14th player to take 100 Test match wickets for England this century when he removed Saud Shakeel on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

But can you name the other 13?

We are looking for anyone who has taken 100 wickets or more since 1 January 2000.

There are three minutes on the clock. Good luck...