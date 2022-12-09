Last updated on .From the section Cricket

From Will Davis' total of 77 wicket for Leicestershire in all formats, 51 have been claimed in first-class cricket

Fast bowler Will Davis will be remaining with Leicestershire after signing a new contract with the county.

The 26-year-old, who signed his last season-long deal with the Foxes in January, enters a fifth campaign at the Uptonsteel County Ground next summer.

He has taken 77 wickets across the formats for the Foxes since joining from Derbyshire in September 2018.

"We know the levels of skill and fight he can bring in all formats," said director of cricket Claude Henderson.

Davis said he is "trying to improve technically and tactically" to help a side that is "working hard" to improve on last season - a campaign in which Leicestershire finished bottom of Division Two of the County Championship without a win.

They did, however, reach the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup for the first time in 14 years.

"I'm aiming to bring a bit of pace back into my game and hopefully help get the team some wins next year," Davis said. external-link

Davis follows fellow pace bowlers Chris Wright and Matt Salisbury, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and white-ball batter Nick Welch in agreeing deals with the Foxes ahead of next summer.

Leicestershire start their County Championship campaign at newly-relegated Yorkshire in the opening round of fixtures on Thursday, 6 April.