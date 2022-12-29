Pick your men's world white-ball team of 2022

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler led England to T20 World Cup glory in November after taking over the white-ball captaincy from Eoin Morgan

It has been a busy year of white-ball cricket that concluded in November with England lifting the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Suryakumar Yadav has broken numerous batting records, while Ireland's Josh Little topped the wicket-taking charts in Twenty20 internationals.

It's time to put yourself in the selector's chair and choose your white-ball team of the year.

We have selected the game's top performers in one-day and T20 cricket for you to narrow down to 11.

