Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Neil Wagner has taken five or more wickets in an innings 36 times in first-class cricket

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner for the first 10 Championship games of the 2023 season.

The 36-year-old left-armer has taken 246 wickets in 59 Tests, and 795 in all first-class cricket.

He has previous county experience with Northamptonshire, Lancashire and Essex.

"His record in first-class cricket is phenomenal, and the impact he has had on Test cricket playing for New Zealand has been huge," said Yorkshire managing director Darren Gough.

"We are blessed to have some great bowlers to choose from within our ranks and believe that, with the addition of Neil, we have the bowlers to bowl any team out."

The White Rose club will play in Division Two next summer, having been relegated on the final day of the 2022 season after winning only one of their 14 games.

They will be at home for their opening fixture, against Leicestershire, which begins on 6 April.

"I feel like I can offer a lot to the team with my experience, attitude and skillset, so I can't wait to get going," Wagner said.

"I want to be a big part of helping move the team back up into Division One."