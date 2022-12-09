Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Abrar Ahmed was on course to become the first Test debutant to take all 10 wickets in an innings

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed said he is "not a magician" after taking seven wickets on the first day of his Test debut against England.

The 24-year-old claimed 7-114 on the first day of the second Test in Multan to help dismiss the tourists for 281.

After taking the first seven wickets, he was on course to become the first bowler in Test history to take 10 in an innings on debut.

"I can't express in words how happy I feel," said Abrar.

"I will not forget today. It's great to have achieved what I had set out for.

"I am not a magician. I have done my job, what I was tasked with, and for that I am very happy."

On a surface offering plenty of turn, Abrar recorded the best figures by a spinner on Test debut for 14 years.

His scalps included Joe Root, trapped lbw for eight, and England captain Ben Stokes, who was bowled by a stunning delivery that pitched outside leg stump and hit middle and off.

"Before the match, I said in an interview that Joe Root and Ben Stokes will be challenging, so it's great to have the wickets of both," said Abrar.

"Ben Stokes was my favourite wicket. He's my favourite player!"

Nominally a leg-spinner, Abrar turns the ball both ways with an unconventional flick of his fingers. The variation he used to bowl Stokes and, earlier, Zak Crawley is often referred to as a 'carrom ball'.

The leading wicket-taker in Pakistani domestic cricket this season, he was controversially left out of the first Test in Rawalpindi, which England won by 74 runs.

"I was surprised when he wasn't given an opportunity in the first Test," former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis told Test Match Special.

"What a dream start. He's proven that he's something very unique and that he can survive in Test cricket."

Opener Ben Duckett top-scored for England with 63 from from 49 balls before becoming Abrar's second victim.

"We tried to put him under pressure and he had a good day," said Duckett.

"It will be similar in the second innings. We're not going to look to pat him back. Everyone will have their own strategies. I'm sure in the second innings we'll come even harder."

Pakistan moved to 107-2 by the close, 174 behind, with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on 61.

"Our 281 is pretty good, maybe a bit under par," said Duckett. "If we get a couple of wickets in the morning and keep them to a similar score or under, it will definitely be tricky scoring on that pitch.

"We just have to hang in there, try to restrict them as much as we can and hope wicket come in a cluster. I think it will be another exciting Test."

Victory will give England, holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their first Test series win against Pakistan outside the UK in 22 years.