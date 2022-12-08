Close menu

Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Test debut

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

comments95

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed celebrates
Abrar Ahmed took the first seven England wickets to fall
Second Test, Multan (day one of five)
England 281: Duckett 63 (49), Pope 60 (61); Abrar 7-114
Pakistan 107-2: Babar 61* (76)
Pakistan trail by 174 runs
Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a sensational seven wickets on debut to bowl England out for 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old took advantage of a pitch offering excessive turn to record the best figures by any spinner on Test debut for 14 years.

When he took the first seven wickets to fall he was on course to become the first bowler to take all 10 in an innings on Test debut.

But Zahid Mahmood nipped in with the last three, still ensuring that every England wicket fell to leg-spin.

Ben Duckett made 63 and Ollie Pope 60 for England, who at different stages lost four wickets for 17 runs and four for 50 after winning the toss.

In such conditions, England may rue an XI that includes four pace bowlers and only one frontline spinner in Jack Leach.

Still, James Anderson removed Imam-ul-Haq for a duck before Leach had Abdullah Shafique also caught behind.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains, ominously poised on 61. He added 56 with Saud Shakeel, who attacked in his 32 not out as the hosts closed on 107-2, 174 behind.

England, 1-0 up in the three-match series, are chasing a first Test series win over Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years.

Multan pitch adds layer of intrigue

This was another helter-skelter day in what could eventually turn into a truly memorable series.

Whereas England's thrilling first-Test win came on an unresponsive pitch in Rawalpindi, the Multan surface spun from the outset and instantly added a layer of intrigue to the contest.

Undeterred, or maybe even spurred on, by the conditions, England continued with their eagerness to attack with the bat, scoring at almost 5.5 runs an over.

But they were checked by some beguiling bowling from Abrar, who delighted a home crowd that half-filled the vast Multan stadium, a ground that has not hosted a Test for 16 years.

Given the conditions, England's total could yet prove competitive. However, the tourists do seem to have misread the pitch. Leach opened the bowling, while seamer Ollie Robinson is yet to feature.

Their chief concern will be how to remove the classy Babar, batting at number three after Pakistan made the big call to omit experienced former skipper Azhar Ali.

Abrar-cadabra

Abrar Ahmed's bowling in this innings: 16% full, 83% good length and 1% short. 22 overs, 1 maidens, went for 114 runs, took 7 wickets with an economy of 5.18.

This was a mesmerising performance by the bespectacled Abrar, who came on after only eight overs and bowled 22 consecutively until England were all out.

Prolific in Pakistani domestic cricket this season and controversially left out of the team for the first Test, he countered England's aggression with flight, flicks of the wrist and clicks of his fingers.

Nominally a leg-spinner, he turns the ball in the opposite direction by pushing it out of the front of the hand, often referred to as a 'carrom ball'.

It was with these deliveries that he claimed his most spectacular scalps. With his fifth ball in Test cricket he bowled a bemused Zak Crawley with one that came back between bat and pad then, later, his sixth wicket stunned captain Ben Stokes. A geometry-defying delivery pitched outside the left-hander's leg stump and hit middle and off.

In between, Duckett was lbw sweeping, Joe Root trapped on the back foot, Pope reverse-swept to point and Harry Brook played a wild hack to be caught at mid-off.

When Will Jacks was leg before sweeping, Abrar was on course for all 10 and a place alongside three other bowlers in Test cricket's most exclusive club.

But Robinson skied to long-off off Zahid, who bowled both Leach and Anderson when they were attempting reverse-sweeps, leaving Mark Wood unbeaten on 36 from 27 balls.

England live and die by the sword

England's James Anderson is bowled
James Anderson was the last wicket to fall for England

Despite the ugliness of some of England's dismissals - five were out sweeping or reverse-sweeping - it it is hard to criticise the positivity that has brought seven wins in their past eight Tests.

It could even be argued that other, more tentative, England sides would have been bowled out for half as many runs when faced with the brilliance of Abrar.

Duckett and Pope added 79 for the second wicket in only 10.1 overs. Both lived and died with the sweeps and reverses and both overturned being given lbw to Abrar. Pope added 49 after his reprieve, Duckett only two.

They fell in the first England mini-collapse, after which Stokes and Jacks shared 61 for the sixth wicket.

Just as England were getting on top once more, Stokes was befuddled by Abrar for 30, while Jacks fell for 31.

The second slump was swifter and terminal, only briefly halted by Wood and Anderson putting on 36 for the last wicket.

  • Comment posted by Spozz, today at 12:45

    A year ago we would probably have given a limb to score 281 in a first innings. Given the start we should have been comfortably in the 300s but as Brian Fantana might say "Baz-ball will work 70% of the time, all of the time".

    Pakistan haven't done enough yet to be favourites in this game, would still fancy us to get them out before 350 is on the board, and bat aggressively to set up a finish.

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, today at 12:43

  • Comment posted by johndoe, today at 12:40

    Good days cricket. All to play for.

  • Comment posted by next_question, today at 12:40

    Nice to see a wicket that offers something for the bowlers.

    England probably 70 short of par, but credit where it's due: that was a heck of a shift on debut! Some absolute peaches in there.

    Well done Abrar, hope you have a long and distinguished career at test level. Hope we see what you can do on English wickets one day!

  • Comment posted by Grarmy, today at 12:40

    What is Brook thinking ? Pope just out , Stokes new man in , nearly lunch -DUMB!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 12:39

    England needs to lose and lose very badly. This is required to safeguard the sanity of cricket. It first introduced 20-20 and made Cricket a joke, then took it to a level up by introducing Tens and now they are trying to kill whatever is left of classic cricket by their approach in Test matches. The world must come forward to prove that this does not work or else the game of cricket will die.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 12:44

      mike replied:
      yes, how spectators crave the 5 days tests in the sub continent that end up with 2 teams scoring 500+ in the first innings on flat pitches and the last 2 day fizzling out into a bore draw.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 12:38

    Predictable meltdown in the comments after 7 wins from 8 Tests followed by one slightly below average day.

    I will repeat that. 7 wins from 8 Tests.

    England’s so called supporters, extremely emotionally reactive at the best of times and some of them on top of this are a deeply spoilt and entitled bunch.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 12:45

      mike replied:
      totally agree Hugo. See Josh's comment above as the perfect example

  • Comment posted by gaffer190, today at 12:38

    Ah! Mr Shemilt talks about the quality of the opposition bowling now! This was distinctly absent in his post-First Test ECB-flattering eulogising of England’s unstoppable excellence.
    This is a much better Test. A challenge, a contest.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 12:35

    There are times to be expansive and play your shots, but when you are 150 for4 or 160 for 5 then it is definitely not the time to play them. I fear we've thrown this game away already. A bit of common sense once we were losing wickets would have been welcome.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 12:34

    There is turn in the wicket, plenty of carry, and also some balls are rearing up off a good length such as for the Anderson wicket of Imam.

    281 might not be the worst effort on this pitch. We shall wait and see. I thought Duckett, Pope and Wood all batted well.

    A good contest between bat and ball today, which is what most of us have been asking for. Looking forward to Day 2.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 12:32

    Leach again showed that he is short of test match class - far too many short 4 balls - very difficult to build pressure for him and other bowlers. I think our best chance of competing in this match is via our seamers with reverse swing.

    • Reply posted by Grarmy, today at 12:41

      Grarmy replied:
      Yep I think we need to move on from Leach now

  • Comment posted by manofelan, today at 12:32

    What is with England and leg spinners - still can't play them!

    • Reply posted by Topographic, today at 12:41

      Topographic replied:
      Few can.

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 12:31

    This wicket is not that difficult to bat. A good batting side could have tired out the bowlers and then feasted. But because of ridiculous baz ball batsmen threw away their wickets and got all out in 50 overs. Now Pak can get 400 plus and close out this match.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 12:31

    Well if you enjoy the first test, you have to suffer this type of outcome.

    Well played Pakistan 👏

  • Comment posted by Hartwithflyer, today at 12:30

    Gosh. We've been skittled by a management consultant !

  • Comment posted by mohammad habib, today at 12:30

    Taking 7 wickets I don't remember a spinner taking. He's going to be a special bowler. Pakistan have to nurture him give time then see the next saeed ajmal. The world feared ajmal then they got rid of him

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 12:29

    The new style won’t always work - they’ve taken pains to point that out. Opponents will factor this into tactics as time goes on. Much will hinge on how this track plays in the next few days , 281 may be a good start. Interesting cricket to come .

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 12:29

    Debuting your leg spinner on a pitch that massively suits leg spinners. No surprise he took wickets really Where was he in Rawalpindi? A good spinner gets wickets on most pitches, so let's see how he performs around the world before going ott shall we.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:29

    Once teams realise the kind of surfaces Bazball never works on - what kind of pitches do you think everyone around the world will prepare?

    It seems to have worked in England but is that a surprise?

    What is ironic is if Eng had picked Foakes and batted sensibly having won the toss they almost certainly would have won this test at a canter

    Pakistan are nowhere emotionally but we gave them hope

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 12:26

    Got the shock of my life this morning, tuning into the pre-match coverage by SKY. Is Stuart Broad related to Jacob Rees-Mogg? Absolute dead ringer with those specs on.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 12:28

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Oops, the Beeb eventually posted my first attempt.

