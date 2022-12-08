Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nathan Sowter played seven T20 Blast games for Durham on loan last season

Durham have re-signed leg-spinner Nathan Sowter from Middlesex on a one-year deal, following a loan stint at Chester-le-Street last season.

The 30-year-old played seven T20 Blast games for Durham in 2022, and has taken 81 wickets in 86 matches in total with best figures of 4-23.

Sowter will be available for the One-Day Cup in 2023 subject to selection in The Hundred with Oval Invincibles.

"I am looking forward to making an impact," Sowter said.

Director of cricket Marcus North added: "Nathan impressed during his loan spell in the summer and will bring a wealth of experience and quality to complement our current spin options in the shorter format."