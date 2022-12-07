Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Bailey previously signed a deal in March which would see him remain with Lancashire until the end of 2023

Lancashire trio Tom Bailey, Luke Wells and George Bell have all signed one-year contract extensions to remain with the club until the end of 2024.

Bailey, 31, finished last season with 52 County Championship wickets and was the club's leading wicket-taker.

Wells, also 31, has made 63 appearances in all formats since joining from Sussex before the 2021 campaign.

Bell, 20, an England Under-19 international, made his debut in all formats for the Red Rose last season.

The trio's commitment to the club comes after team-mates Jos Buttler and Steven Croft both extended their contracts since the end of the 2022 season.

Director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: "Tom Bailey and Luke Wells have been hugely consistent performers for us and will continue to play a key role in our quest for silverware in the seasons to come.

"We have all been really happy with the development of George Bell, who looked right at home during his five first-team appearances last summer, and we are excited to see him build on that."