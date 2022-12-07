Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Maia Bouchier plays for Southern Vipers and Southern Brave, in addition to Hampshire

Maia Bouchier will join England's tour of the West Indies as a replacement for fellow all-rounder Alice Capsey.

Capsey, 18, is out of the tour with a broken collarbone after landing awkwardly attempting a save during the first one-day international on Sunday.

Bouchier, 24, has been called up with Alice Davidson-Richards.

The team face West Indies in the third and final ODI on Friday before a five-match Twenty20 series, starting on Sunday.

England won the first two ODIs, both by 142 runs.

Hampshire's Bouchier made her England debut in a T20 international against New Zealand in September 2021. She has played 14 T20 matches but has yet to make her ODI debut.

Kent's Davidson-Richards, 28, made her Test debut in June 2022, scoring a century against South Africa.