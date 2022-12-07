England v West Indies: Maia Bouchier to replace Alice Capsey in tourists' squad
Maia Bouchier will join England's tour of the West Indies as a replacement for fellow all-rounder Alice Capsey.
Capsey, 18, is out of the tour with a broken collarbone after landing awkwardly attempting a save during the first one-day international on Sunday.
Bouchier, 24, has been called up with Alice Davidson-Richards.
The team face West Indies in the third and final ODI on Friday before a five-match Twenty20 series, starting on Sunday.
England won the first two ODIs, both by 142 runs.
Hampshire's Bouchier made her England debut in a T20 international against New Zealand in September 2021. She has played 14 T20 matches but has yet to make her ODI debut.
Kent's Davidson-Richards, 28, made her Test debut in June 2022, scoring a century against South Africa.