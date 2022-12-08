Close menu

Pakistan v England: Mark Wood returns but Ben Foakes misses out in Multan

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

From the section Cricket

Mark Wood
Mark Wood last played a Test for England in March
Pakistan v England, second Test
Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT)
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Pace bowler Mark Wood will return to the England team for the second Test against Pakistan, starting on Friday.

Wood, 32, replaces the injured Liam Livingstone in the only change from the side that won the first Test, meaning no place for Ben Foakes.

Regular wicketkeeper Foakes missed the first Test through illness and his stand-in Ollie Pope keeps the gloves.

England will seal their first series win against Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years with victory in Multan.

Wood has not played a Test since March because of an elbow injury that kept him out of the home summer.

"Having someone in your squad who can bowl at 150 km/h is a massive bonus for any team around the world, especially as Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win," said England captain Ben Stokes.

"Having someone of his calibre and what he brings will be massive for us. It will add to our ability to take 20 wickets."

It is a blow for Foakes, who was originally named in the XI for the first Test, only to be ruled out on the morning of the game.

Stokes has repeatedly called the Surrey man "the best wicketkeeper in the world" and says his omission from this Test has no reflection on his future prospects, despite Pope and the injured Jonny Bairstow providing options behind the stumps.

"The selection is just for this Test," said Stokes. "I'll still keep saying he's the best keeper in the world, so it must sound silly for us to not pick him.

"Adding Mark Wood into the side gives us a better chance of taking 20 wickets.

"We did say to Ben to not take this as anything for the future. We didn't have this on our radar until the illness he unfortunately had before the first Test. This is definitely no sign for his future."

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 09:04

    People will question a leadership team who have won 8 of the 9 tests they have presided over. Why? They clearly have a plan and while they are delivering results, let them get on with it. Even if they don't come away with the win, it's the best test cricket I've seen.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 09:02

    Woody has to come in. Jimmy and Ollie (and Stokes) have had 3 days between bowling their hearts out - Baz and Stokes seem to plan better than any of their predecessors - they just seem to focus on what is needed to win each and every game. The big call is Oli Pope to keep who can be forgiven the leg side grab but he must go for everything to his right.

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 09:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 09:02

    Picking Wood is consistent with England's ethos of trying to win every game as his speed adds another dimension to the bowling attack. And the adage goes that you need 20 wickets to win a test match, which isn't easy in Pakistan.
    Very sorry for Ben Foakes though, and hope we don't reg

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 09:02

    Not a big fan of this decision, as much as I love Mark Wood his body is not up to test match cricket, he’ll inevitably get injured again and be out for however long. He’s never going to be a consistent option and is probably going to shorten his career by making himself available for all formats. His choice though I guess

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 09:01

    Go lads, all positions bearing equal strain and keep the Rolls Royce engine purring nicely please.
    Another win to secure the series, a monumental statement of intent!

  • Comment posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 09:00

    For me, Foakes is the best keeper in the world and should be in the team. But, after last weeks fantastic win, how can we criticise trying to keep the same team (albeit an injured playing going out and Wood coming in). Let's just get behind the team! Come on lads!

  • Comment posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 08:59

    Good selection choice in my mind. You would think that taking 20 wickets will be a larger challenge than scoring sufficent runs. Given how quick we now score our runs, the bowling attack will never get significant rest. Rotating where possible and taking significant strain off the seamers is vital with the Ashes around the corner.

    Feel for Foakes anyhow.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 08:56

    Fingers crossed he doesn't break down in the match as a series victory is within our grasp.

  • Comment posted by MNunny91, today at 08:51

    I think Bairstow is a certainty to take the gloves again and bat 7 when he's fit. Brook can't be left out, he's generational, and I'm not sure Foakes is dynamic enough with the bat to be in this team.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 08:50

    Mistake not to have a proper Keeper in especially if it will spin, perhaps a sign of things to come in that Bairstow will be the permanent keeper once fit.

    • Reply posted by Bergkamp_Heaven, today at 08:57

      Bergkamp_Heaven replied:
      Agreed, it's a specialist position and we should be playing the best keeper we have.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 08:49

    There’s a HYS on literally everything to do with this series at the moment.

    Let’s not get carried away - need a solid start again tomorrow morning to continue the momentum from Rawalpindi.

    Good to have Wood back. 93/94mph could be the point of difference on what promises to be another dead pitch.

  • Comment posted by Lohengrin, today at 08:47

    Big call, especially given the chances Pope let slip. Still, if there is another road to play on in the 2nd Test, an extra bowler - especially at express pace - will be a welcome addition to spread the considerable workload.

  • Comment posted by ledge13, today at 08:45

    In stokes we trust

