Pakistan v England: Ollie Pope could keep wicket in second Test in Multan

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Pope celebrates taking a catch
Ollie Pope (wearing pads) took a spectacular catch on the final day of England's win in the first Test of the three-match series
Pakistan v England, second Test
Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT)
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England are considering sticking with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan starting on Friday.

If Pope keeps the gloves, it will make room for fit-again paceman Mark Wood.

Pope stood in for the ill Ben Foakes for the thrilling first Test, which England won by 74 runs.

"We found ourselves in that situation and still picked a team that was strong enough to win. We'll consider all our options," captain Ben Stokes said.

Pope, 24, kept wicket for only the second time in Test cricket after Surrey team-mate Foakes was ruled out on the morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

He scored a century batting at number three in England's first innings. He had a mixed game with the gloves, dropping a catch in Pakistan's first innings and failing to move for an edge when England only needed one wicket to win.

However, he also took a smart stumping on the fourth morning and a spectacular acrobatic catch when England were pushing for victory on the final afternoon.

England, who can seal their first series win against Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years in the second Test, will definitely make one change after all-rounder Liam Livingstone was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury.

Wood, 32, has not played a Test since March because of an elbow injury that kept him out of the home summer.

One option would be that Wood's inclusion is the only change, with Foakes missing out. If Wood and Foakes both play, spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks could make way.

Pace bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who undertook a massive workload in bowling Pakistan out on the final afternoon in Rawalpindi, look likely to be fit to play again.

"There are a few different options we are going to lay out in front of each other and try to understand what is the best option to try and win this Test match," Stokes said.

One factor that could affect selection is the morning fog in Multan, which has the potential to delay the scheduled start of 10am local time (05:00 GMT).

That raises the prospect of a day being shortened at both ends - bad light stopped play before the scheduled close on of each of the first four days in Rawalpindi.

"We'll find a way to pick a team which we find is best to win the game, with those two things: the start time potentially delayed and coming off early because of the light," Stokes said.

Stokes, 31, has now presided over seven wins in eight Tests since taking over as captain at the beginning of the home summer.

The Rawalpindi victory was the most extreme example of England's ultra-positive approach under Stokes, not only through rapid run-scoring, but also an ambitious declaration and creative conjuring of 20 Pakistan wickets on an incredibly flat pitch.

And the all-rounder says his team may have to get even more radical in Multan if the local conditions take an extended amount of time out of the Test.

"If it does pan out the way it could, with the late start and early finish, we could end up having only 300 to 350 overs in the Test match," Stokes said.

"We might have to get even a bit more adventurous with what we do."

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 23:22

    Foakes has to play. Thats all there is to it.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 23:22

    this is not fly by the seat of your pants cricket - this is proper planning Baz and Stokesy in the very best way - ultra competitive, playing to entertain, enjoy and win...go well again lads

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 23:19

    Where is the liverpool fan who was certain that Stokes made a mistake in declaring early???

  • Comment posted by thefrogstar, today at 23:18

    "We might have to get even a bit more adventurous with what we do."

    Oh crikey.

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 23:03

    In captain balls of steel we trust

  • Comment posted by Doyen of sofa analysts, today at 23:02

    I reck this English team are about as well known as Sean Kerly and Imran Sherwani were when penalty corners were the rage. No disrespect to these champions, but cricket has to yearn for the days when Tests were where legends were made. Unmistakably B-List feel to the elite game these days.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Ex Wife, today at 23:05

      Yorkshire Ex Wife replied:
      Have you been drinking again? C’mon now off to bed and sleep it off

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 23:01

    How on earth can you schedule a match at a venue likely to lose time both at the start and end of the day? If as it appears they already are aware of the issues either play 6 days or don't use it as a venue!

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 23:06

      Tim replied:
      I take your point but think anywhere in the Northern hemisphere at this time of year you are going to be struggling for the light

  • Comment posted by Beetroot, today at 23:01

    Pope did well on a wicket with very little turn for the spinners. If it's expected to turn more and the spinners will be more influential then I'd prefer a specialist keeper.

  • Comment posted by Fact Checker UK, today at 23:00

    Great call

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 22:58

    Yep, get Wood in for a game before he injures himself brushing his teeth.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 22:57

    As long as Harry Brooks makes the starting line up I’m not bothered about the rest.

    • Reply posted by Lastover, today at 23:23

      Lastover replied:
      Brook

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 22:56

    Carey in Ashes showed the value of a top keeper. Foakes is very similar mould, keeper and batting wise.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:55

    Foakes Must play, as "catches win matches" and he is the best Test Wicket Keeper we have, so it's a no brainer, as otherwise it puts additional pressure on Pope, which is unfair on the whole side.

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 22:52

    So basically the same test team with an added Mark Wood? People calling for Foakes are brain dead. He's the long term wicket keeping option, but three days after one of the greatest victories England have ever had, keep the same team and go for the series!

  • Comment posted by Little day trip around the crunch , today at 22:51

    For a one off test as a gamble where you expect to lose lots of overs, maybe. Long term no way.

    The burden of keeping is proven to reduce a players batting output, the last thing you need at number 3 and Pope has not 100% cemented his place as a batter, plus he’ll miss regulation chances.

  • Comment posted by DonOuixote, today at 22:51

    This is a dilemma !
    I think Bairstow must be very disappointed to hear this as over the years he was overlooked to be the batsman/ wicket keeper, and told he could only play as a batsman !

    • Reply posted by Little day trip around the crunch , today at 23:19

      Little day trip around the crunch replied:
      Bairstow performed markedly better in tests without the gloves though.

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 22:47

    The prospect of draw brought on by the lack of daylight should have been enough to call off any attempt to play test cricket in Pakistan. How is John Simpson his keeping was once good enough to get him called up. I am concerned about anybody who is needed to bat or bowl being injured in the field. Specialist keepers are my preference

    • Reply posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 23:00

      Red Prayer Mat replied:
      There’s no pleasing your type are you a cricket fan or what to suggest calling of a return to tests in Pakistan, have you not seen how keen and sportsmanlike the Pakistani’s have been these past few months in their contests with England. I guess they should have played in a neutral ground how about Qatar but oh that’s ….. RIP the narratives go experience the reality

  • Comment posted by Thank God for Library Computers, today at 22:47

    I would just bring foakes in with the Gloves for Livingstone.
    Wood can come in for the 3rd & a possible decider Test?!, probably for Jimmy?!,

    Crawley
    Duckett
    Pope
    Root
    Brooks
    Foakes(wk)
    Stokes(c)
    Jacks
    Robinson
    Leach
    Anderson

    A bit risky but, England showed that if they boss the Batting, then it creates pressure & more chances for their bowlers,
    Root can be 3rd spinner.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 22:46

    England managed a solitary, pitiful win in 17 matches prior to the change of captaincy and now are an incredible 7 wins out of 8 since.

    Who wants Joe Root back at the helm?

  • Comment posted by budgie, today at 22:41

    I think we have looked for a top keeper and we found one in Folkes who is also a decent bat ,no Woods is so Fragile he probably breaks down after 4 overs Foakes in maybe Leach rests

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 22:44

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      Pakistan isn't the place to rest your top spinner

