Alice Capsey scored 17 in England's win over West Indies in the first ODI

England all-rounder Alice Capsey has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies tour with a broken collarbone.

Capsey, 18, sustained the injury after landing awkwardly on her left shoulder attempting to save a boundary during the first one-day international in Antigua on Sunday.

She will now return home to the UK.

England, who won the first match comfortably by 142 runs, will face West Indies in two more ODIs before a five-match Twenty20 series.

Capsey had to be helped from the field after receiving several minutes of treatment and was taken to hospital for assessment.

The Oval Invincibles player opened the batting for England in an ODI for the first time after being picked ahead of Emma Lamb and scored 17 off 13 balls.

Capsey, who was awarded her first central contract last month, is a key part of England's plans for the T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts in February.

She has played four ODIs and 10 T20s for England since making her international debut in July.

"We found out this morning she is going to he heading home and I'm really gutted for her," said England team-mate Nat Sciver.

"She'll be gutted to be missing out on the trip too, but she'll be back and firing, I'm sure.

"I don't know how long the recovery time is, I believe she is going to see a surgeon when she gets home."

Sciver reached 'boiling point' before break

Nat Sciver made an impressive 90 in her first England game back since taking a break

Sciver, 30, made her first England appearance since withdrawing from the series against India in September to focus on her mental health, having played in the Ashes, 50-over World Cup and Commonwealth Games this year.

The all-rounder said she "didn't pick up a bat or ball at all" during her break but felt "quite comfortable" at the crease in scoring an impressive 90 off 96 balls to help England post 307-7.

"It was important for me to take time out of the environment, freshen up my mind and reflect on some things that had been quite difficult in the summer," she said.

"I was able to do more normal things and feel a bit more like a human after having had a big two years."

Sciver, who has chosen not to reclaim her previous role as vice-captain for now, added that she had reached "boiling point" by the time she took a break because she "didn't have the motivation to do things away from cricket" in between series.

She said: "It's so important to take the time to get away from cricket when you can - that's how you can create a bit more longevity in your sport.

"In general, because my character is so steady and there's not huge highs and lows it can be quite difficult to read when I'm not doing so well, that's something I've been working on.

"I don't want it to get to a place where I need to take time off again so I'm doing everything I can."