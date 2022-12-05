Ben Stokes' bold declaration at tea on day four set the platform for a dramatic victory

Captain Ben Stokes praised a "special" group of England players after they beat Pakistan for one of their greatest Test victories.

Jack Leach took the decisive wicket at the end of a nerve-shredding final day with only minutes remaining as the light rapidly faded in Rawalpindi.

It is only their third win in Pakistan and first for 22 years.

"I guess it's one of those feelings that only sport can give you," Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

"The toil of everyone from the last session yesterday to everyone today, it's one of those real group efforts to come out here and take 20 wickets.

"The way in which we operated today and the way that everyone threw themselves into the challenge of what we had to do was incredible.

"We've got a dressing room with some pretty sore bodies up there. But they've done it for each other and it's a real sign of our dressing room at the moment.

"Everyone is doing what they need to at the time for the other 10 blokes around them. It's a great place to be."

Stokes set up the platform for a 74-run victory with a bold declaration at tea on day four, giving Pakistan a victory target of 343 in four sessions on a slow, lifeless pitch that had offered little for the bowlers throughout the match.

Pakistan reached 257-5 at tea on the final day, meaning all four results were still possible even as the light diminished in the evening session.

"The declaration was a pretty easy decision because of how we want to approach, not only the way we want to play, but the way in which Test cricket should be played," said Stokes.

"Allowing the game to end in a draw is something we have no interest in doing.

"We knew it would bring us into the game and the only reason we've been able to find ourselves here is because of the way everyone plays their cricket at the moment and the willingness for the bowlers to just throw themselves into being attacking bowlers and not taking the easy option.

"There were no complaints about the wicket or anything. We just got on with it and dealt with it.

"It's amazing the way this group operates. Everyone plays for the person next to them. It's a really special group of men."