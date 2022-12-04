Close menu

Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first-Test win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England celebrate
England secured their first victory over Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years
First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five)
England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87)
Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50)
England won by 74 runs
England pulled off one of their greatest victories with a 74-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

With the sun dropping at the end of a tension-filled final day, England took the final wicket with only minutes of light remaining.

In scenes reminiscent of England's famous victory in the dark in Karachi in 2000, Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah lbw to leave Pakistan 268 all out, 75 short of their target of 343.

That England were in a position to win was thanks to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who gave a masterful exhibition of reverse-swing bowling to claim four wickets each.

Pakistan were defiant throughout. Saud Shakeel made 76, Mohammad Rizwan 46 and Azhar Ali 40. At 176-3 and 259-5, the home side were right in the hunt.

But after Robinson removed Salman Agha and Azhar, England could only be defeated by the fading light.

With the stadium nearly full and the crowd engrossed, Anderson snared Zahid Mahmood and Haris Rauf in the same over.

Naseem and Mohammad Ali survived for nine overs, before Leach sent England into wild celebrations.

There is only a three-day gap to the second Test in Multan on Friday, when England will have the chance to secure the series.

Brilliant England secure win for the ages

This is an England win that will be remembered for a long time, a fitting way to mark their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years.

The drama of victory being secured late on the fifth day was entirely in keeping with the extraordinary action of the previous four days.

England plundered 921 runs in 136.5 overs at a scoring rate of 6.73, the fastest of any team batting twice in Test history.

Ben Stokes' bold declaration engineered a contest that had all four results possible going into the final hour of the match.

With darkness creeping in, England looked to have missed their chance when Naseem's edge off Stokes sailed between wicketkeeper Ollie Pope and first slip Joe Root, only for Leach to provide the decisive intervention.

It ended a run of 11 away Tests without victory and secured a first win over Pakistan outside the UK for 22 years with an entire XI that had never played a Test here before.

All this after the England squad was badly affected on the eve of the match by a virus that raised the prospect of the Test being delayed by a day.

They had a stand-in wicketkeeper in Pope and an attack relying heavily on three part-time spinners, from which Liam Livingstone did not bowl because of a knee injury and will return home.

Above all, this is the finest win of England's new era under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, giving full vindication to their ultra-aggressive style of play that is turning Test convention on its head.

Pacemen carry England to stunning victory

This was a compelling, arm-wrestle of a day, with England only taking definitive control in the dying embers.

From 80-2 overnight, Pakistan were shackled by England's seamers in the early morning. Imam-ul-Haq was caught down the leg side to depart for 48, Rizwan needed 24 balls to get off the mark.

When England turned to spin, the hosts countered, leaving Leach, Will Jacks and Joe Root with no answer. Their combined 16 morning overs cost 72 runs, compared with 14 conceded from 16 overs of pace.

Debutant Shakeel and Rizwan added 87 for the fourth wicket, only for Rizwan to poke Anderson behind and Shakeel to be well caught by diving substitute Keaton Jennings at short cover off Robinson.

Azhar, returning after retiring hurt with an injured finger on Sunday, and Salman built again in the face of England's tireless pacers.

In the one over of spin England bowled in the afternoon session, Leach thought he had the sweeping Salman lbw, only for replays to show the ball going over. In the next over, the diving Pope could not hold Azhar's leg-side tickle off Robinson.

England's pressure finally told after tea. Ignoring the availability of the second new ball, Robinson had Salman lbw on review with one that came back then, crucially, had Azhar guide to Root at leg slip.

With the tail exposed, England's main opponent was the setting sun. Pope acrobatically grabbed Mahmood down the leg side off Anderson and, two balls later, Haris was trapped in front.

Naseem and Ali clung on, wasting as much time as they could. Anderson and Robinson were withdrawn, Naseem was missed, Stokes took the new ball and Leach was summoned.

Naseem was pinned in front, a review could not save him and an iconic England win was sealed.

Comments

Join the conversation

201 comments

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 11:47

    What a game!

    Magnificent effort from England’s seamers on possibly the flattest pitch ever. Control, aggression, skill and stamina.

    The fact that England got into the position to win on day 5 was born by the super fast scoring and well timed declaration.

    Great team performance led exceptionally by Stokes, imaginative fields and great team motivator.

    Simply outstanding.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 11:51

      Turtle replied:
      Stunning win

      This vindicates the decision to rest most of the players for the pointless 50 over series in Australia after the World Cup and the likes of Stokes retiring from the 50 over game.

      Test cricket and T20 are all that really matter; the rest is just clutter.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 11:48

    What an incredible test match. Brilliant performance from England, Stokes brilliant captaincy and credit to every Pakistan player for never giving up after England's huge first innings.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 11:52

      Turtle replied:
      Bazball is awesome.

      Geoffrey Boycott must be turning in his grave.

  • Comment posted by Alfred Orme, today at 11:50

    Who would have thought pace would win it. James Anderson is a bowling icon.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:55

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Rawalpindi traditionally favours pace over spin. Waqar and Wasim averaged 25 here. Mushtaq and Saqlain averaged 40

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 11:51

    How does Jimmy do it in that heat at 40 years of age. Just awesome.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 11:54

      Locker TV replied:
      Yep great bowler but not really that hot in Rawalapindi - nice British summer day temperature

      Robinson great going too, finally showing his fitness for 5 days

  • Comment posted by judgement day, today at 11:51

    Congrats to England , great win and good competitive game :) from a Pakistan supporter

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 12:02

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Takes two teams to make a great Test match. So nice to see England back in Pakistan after such a long time. It was worth the wait. Best of luck to both teams from here on for the rest of the series. Keep us entertained please!

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 11:51

    Wow - just wow! This is new age test cricket and England are redefining it for the world! Unbelievably brave leadership from Stokes! Still can't believe what we've just witnessed.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 11:57

      Turtle replied:
      Good prep for the IPL for some of these players.

  • Comment posted by Tim , today at 11:52

    What a match. After England's first innings, there were so many people commenting on the flat pitch. They missed the point though. It was an amazing batting display because of the run-rate. Scoring so quickly on day 1 allowed time (just enough) to get 20 wickets.

    Incredible team performance & incredible captaincy.

    Also congratulations to Pakistan for a fine performance by their team too.

    • Reply posted by pm61, today at 11:55

      pm61 replied:
      And the great crowds who came to enjoy cricket not just their team, unlike their neighbours

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 11:51

    I'm in tears. That was just stunning. Who said Test cricket was dead?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:52

      SD replied:
      Tears? It was a great win but get a grip.

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 11:50

    At the end of day three I commented on hys that England could still win
    Someone with the moniker of MrMeaner said I was deluded.
    I invite him back to comment further!

  • Comment posted by sparetyre, today at 11:47

    We all knew Stokes had timed his declaration right!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Chief, today at 11:53

      Chief replied:
      I know I did, win or lose !!!

  • Comment posted by Benstsn, today at 11:49

    What a match, I wasn't sure Stokes had declared to early, but hats off to him, perfect timing 👌 👏 Well done England

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 11:53

      Turtle replied:
      Test cricket is ace!! Better than the silly Hundred

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 11:52

    What a win! The nation rises to Ben Stokes yet again! He and McCullum have installed an unreal amount of belief in this group of players. They know they can win even on the most lifeless pitch.

    As for Pakistan, the PCB seem to have no vision with recent pitch preparation. “As long as Babar gets 100 and we avoid defeat, we’re happy”. Very poor, devoid of any ambition whatsoever.

  • Comment posted by Sathish, today at 11:51

    What a great win for England. No other team would have declared and won this on such a placid pitch. Anderson and Robinson best effort. Mccullum and stokes combination doing wonders for English cricket

  • Comment posted by chiefmatt, today at 11:50

    Test Cricket is unbeatable for drama!! Both sides playing well on an absolute road. Loving the positivity from England.. and great to see us playing Tests in Pakistan again.

  • Comment posted by Monster, today at 11:50

    Ben Stokes is a generational cricketer who could redefine viewership of Test cricket not just in the UK but globally. To declare when he did, and then win where few teams ever do.. on a road of a pitch. This team truly believes they can chase any total and take 20 wickets anywhere.

    And a word for Anderson at 40 years old. 4 wickets for 36 with an economy of one and a half runs.

    What a team.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 11:52

    Well worth every minute of a work shy morning. In fact not work shy....no work done whatsoever! Absolutely brilliant from Stokes's England.

  • Comment posted by burkywheatley, today at 11:51

    Outstanding Gentlemen.

  • Comment posted by thickskinned chemistry , today at 11:56

    test cricket is boring? one day is better?
    yeah like mcdonalds is better that afternoon tea at the Ritz.
    Fantastic work by England's players and the bold management. Even if they would have lost its still a win for the purest and BEST form of cricket.

  • Comment posted by Saint Delia, today at 11:53

    I thought England had declared too early. Like many others. What do I know!?

    • Reply posted by Berocca Balm, today at 11:55

      Berocca Balm replied:
      Fortune favours the brave.

      And at least if England had lost, it wasn't because they were settling for a boring draw and everybody could respect that.

  • Comment posted by Chief, today at 11:53

    To all the doubters, that's why Stokes declared when he did. I think alot of people on here owe him an apology !!! Everything he touches turns to wins !!!

