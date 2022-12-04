Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone (left) made his Test debut in Rawalpindi alongside Will Jacks

All-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's tour of Pakistan with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old, who was making his debut in the ongoing first Test, jarred his right knee while fielding on the second day in Rawalpindi.

He has taken no further part in the game, other than to score seven not out in England's second innings.

Livingstone will fly home on Tuesday, with England yet to decide whether to call up a replacement.

Pakistan began the final day of the first Test on 80-2 in pursuit of 343 to win.

Azhar Ali, who retired on the fourth afternoon after being hit on the finger, is fit to bat.

The second Test in the three-match series starts in Multan on Friday.