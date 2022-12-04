Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland's Chris Sole took three wickets during the Nepal innings

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Nepal 137 all out (40.1 overs): Jha 29; Sole 3-12, Watt 2-19 Scotland 143-7 (31.1): McBride 43, McMullen 32, Leask 22 Scotland won by three wickets Scorecard

Scotland secured their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside four days with a three-wicket defeat of Nepal in Namibia.

Nepal batted first and were 137 all out, with Chris Sole taking three wickets.

Chris McBride top scored for Shane Burger's side with 43 with Brandon McMullen contributing 32 and Michael Leask a further 22.

The Scots continue the tri-nation series against Namibia on Monday.

The Scots opened with a four-wicket win over the hosts Namibia on Thursday and conclude against Nepal this coming Thursday.