Pakistan v England: Tourists take charge in Rawalpindi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Jacks
Will Jacks has bowled 33 overs in his debut Test so far, taking three crucial wickets
First Test, Rawalpindi (day three of five)
England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107
Pakistan 499-7: Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 3-132
Pakistan trail by 158 runs
England's determination and persistence was rewarded with crucial late wickets on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan.

In back-breaking conditions on a lifeless pitch in Rawalpindi, the tourists looked set to be frustrated by a classy century from home captain Babar Azam.

But when Babar slashed Will Jacks to point to depart for 136, James Anderson followed up by removing Mohammed Rizwan, before debutant Jacks had Naseem Shah caught at deep mid-wicket.

That gave off-spinner Jacks 3-132 and put Pakistan on 499-7 at the close, still 158 behind.

It was nothing more than England deserved on a day when they tried everything to conjure chances despite the minimal assistance on offer.

Saturday began with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq completing centuries, making this the first Test in history where each opener on both sides has made a hundred in the first innings.

A maiden Test wicket for Jacks and two for Jack Leach left Pakistan 290-3 and gave England an opening.

Then came Babar's brilliance and the late drama.

England rewarded for long toil

Ben Stokes celebrates
England captain Ben Stokes was rewarded for some innovative fields with four wickets late in the day

This was a magnificent display by England, just as impressive as their record-breaking exploits in racking up 657 with the bat.

Rawalpindi is a notoriously difficult ground on which to force a result - only 14 wickets fell in the last Test at this venue.

Yet, England are adamant that they do not play to draw - all seven matches in the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era have had a positive result - and their hard work has left them with an excellent chance of victory.

Hampered by the absence of Liam Livingstone, who did not take the field all day because of a knee injury, England's bowlers never lost their discipline, while Stokes toyed and tinkered with his fields.

They will return refreshed on Sunday, confident of wrapping up the Pakistan tail and securing a sizable lead.

Then, how England go about setting Pakistan a target and leaving themselves enough time to bowl the hosts out again is likely to be thrilling viewing.

Brilliant Babar delights Rawalpindi

Babar Azam raises his bat
Babar Azam now averages 88 in nine Tests in Pakistan

Only a handful of spectators were keen enough to turn up on a sedate Saturday morning but, as Babar's score grew, so too did the crowd.

On the hottest day of the match so far, home fans chanted Babar's name, often duelling with the trumpeter that tried to keep English spirits high.

While not matching England's rapid scoring, Babar was the most fluent of the Pakistan centurions. He pounced to pull anything short and eagerly used his feet against the spinners, including hitting Leach for six to bring up his half-century.

He slapped Stokes through the covers to reach the seventh century of the match and undoubtedly the most popular.

So comfortable, Babar looked set to bat on into Sunday. Out of nowhere, he miscued Jacks to point to leave the Pindi Stadium in silence.

It was the first of four wickets to fall for 84 runs, a decisive swing in England's favour.

Early and late success for England

England's effort and creativity rarely dropped, it was just that their successes came either side of the Babar masterclass.

Even when faced with a score that read 405-3, Stokes employed as many as seven close catchers.

Pakistan had resumed on 181-0. Shafique moved from 89 to register his third hundred in only eight Tests, Imam went from 90 to earn his third ton on this ground.

Debutant Jacks induced an edge from Shafique for his maiden Test wicket before Imam lofted Leach to long-on. Then, bowling with the second new ball, Leach scurried one into the pads of Azhar Ali, who was lbw.

Off-spinner Jacks only had 21 first-class wickets before this match and none will be more valuable than the mistake he induced from Babar.

Another sign of England's invention was Anderson bowling round the wicket to have Rizwan clip to mid-wicket and Jacks struck again via an excellent catch by Leach at deep mid-wicket off Naseem's needless swipe.

'Scoring quickly has bought us another day' - what they said

England's Joe Root, speaking to Test Match Special: "It has put us in a really strong position. All the hard work we put in leading into that final session, we got our just rewards.

"We had to be quite creative, try to do things differently and think outside the box and that hard work leads us to being in a strong position going into tomorrow.

"Having such a big first-innings score and scoring so quickly has almost bought us another day.

"It may look odd looking at the scorecard but on that wicket hopefully things will speed up towards the back end of the game - we think we have a really good opportunity to win this game."

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique to Sky Sports: "It has been a good day for Pakistan as we have played well. Yes we lost some wickets but we are good position.

"We have a positive approach. There is no talk of going for the draw. England will play attacking and give us a good total. So we will fight it out."

152 comments

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 12:15

    Excellent bowling performance. Sticking at it throughout.
    Kudos to Jacks and Leach and a big mention to Jimmy - economy of 2.35 compared to the Pakistan quicks - low economy rates mean you don’t have to take fast wickets. Essential here.

    • Reply posted by Whatever, today at 13:00

      Whatever replied:
      Totally agree
      There are also a lot of posts on here saying it is an inevitable draw
      With two days left that is not necessarily so
      If Pakistan get bowled out reasonably quickly tomorrow and England bat all day. The 5th day wicket may offer something.
      I have seen stranger results this year

  • Comment posted by Nachikethass, today at 12:16

    What England's new approach has done is not only to put pressure on the opposition, but it has also made time in Test for their bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 12:14

    No wonder pretty much all batting records are held by players from the sub continent
    Sir Geoffrey's grannie could score a century with a stick of rhubarb on this pitch

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:25

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      That'll be why the #1 ranked batter, Joe Root, got 23.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 12:11

    You have to say that has been brilliant bowling from England in extremely unfavourable conditions. Hopefully the pitch will finally start to wear just a little tiny bit by the 5th day.

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 12:28

      Allan replied:
      'Brilliant'.

      If you bowl enough overs, even at world class players, you'll eventually get them out. They've not disgraced themselves but the pitch is ultimately the winner here.

  • Comment posted by Charles, today at 12:34

    60% Draw, 34% England Win, 6% Pakistan Win.

    Thumbs up for win thumbs down for loss (England Fan)

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 12:42

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      60% chance of a draw; no option to vote for a draw...

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 12:16

    Superb captaincy from Stokes. Wasn’t convinced by his appointment but some of the field settings trying to make something happen on a pitch offering no help at all were fantastic. Probably as much down to McCullom as Stokes, but we’d never have seen this from old England.

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:10

    It will probably end in a draw but you have to give nothing but credit to this England side for trying to force result.

    Need 3 quicker wickets tomorrow, followed by some quick runs and pitch to break up.

    Here’s hoping but well played so far England.

    • Reply posted by Lovely Day, today at 12:15

      Lovely Day replied:
      It's not a Pitch, it's a wicket.

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 12:38

    Despite the obvious flaws in the wicket England bowlers should take heart from their efforts. Our most expensive bowler, Stokes is only going at 5.0 an over. Pakistans most economical bowler, Ali is 5.17 an over. And the evergreen Anderson is less than 3. We may not win this test, a draw is most likely, but we should be delighted with our bowling unit. It’s been a proper examination.

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 12:51

      nick_tt replied:
      It’s 500/7, and frankly the rate they are going is irrelevant completely because Pakistan are playing test cricket, everyone knows as England have failed at test format all they are doing is desperately treating it like T20

      The runs per over is irrelevant. They have to take wickets, and they are not doing any better than Pakistans inexperienced bowling unit

  • Comment posted by JimmyG, today at 12:23

    The ICC should intervene to get rid of these dead tracks. That said, well played England, especially the great Jimmy Anderson who ran in all day aged 40, kept an economy rate of 2, and nicked a wicket at the end.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 12:44

    I see people complaining about the pitch, and yes it would be nice if the bowlers had a bit more of a look in. There again, this is TEST cricket, and these are indeed testing conditions to get a result. Testing of England's new approach. Testing of our suspect batting and spin bowling. Testing of Pakistan's resolve. We may end with a draw, but it has not been boring. The teams are being tested

    • Reply posted by Common Sense Bob, today at 12:48

      Common Sense Bob replied:
      Compare and contrast with the 2020 final when a pitch with a bit in it made for a compelling game compared with the usual slogfest.

      Dead pitches kill all forms of cricket.

  • Comment posted by Badboy, today at 12:35

    As much as I am pleased to see England touring Pakistan again, surfaces like this one set back test cricket enormously. We have mostly been enjoying exciting test matches recently - a fair contest between bat and ball, so to see this is disheartening. I'm sure the Pakistan team are as frustrated, so have a word with your groundsmen and prepare a better wicket for the next test matches...please.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 12:39

      Mitrovic replied:
      Here comes a dustbowl for the next one….

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 12:26

    England haven't taken control of anything Stephan. This game is already over.

    It's been rancidly dull & a terrible advertisement for the sport and although credit should be given all round for staging international cricket in Pakistan again, they simply have to produce better surfaces than this.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 12:28

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Let’s see what happens on Days 4 and 5 before reaching that conclusion.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:10

    Think England battled well on a road of a pitch.

    Result still seems unlikely.

    • Reply posted by Lovely Day, today at 12:12

      Lovely Day replied:
      Wicket

  • Comment posted by sammarro, today at 12:43

    one side will have to leave thier bats in the dressing room for this to be any thing but a draw. This pitch is truely aweful. Glad pakistan are able to play at home. However this sort of pitch should get the national board a big fine

  • Comment posted by daa, today at 12:35

    An admirable effort from England in this test. Goes to show that you don't have to be six down for 80 to show grit, determination and doggedness... Fought hard for every wicket and, regardless of whether they can force an unlikely win, deserve a pat on the back.

  • Comment posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 12:07

    Will Jacks is a quality player, although it's a bit sad however, that Surrey's first choice spinner before the 2022 season, who was a bright prospect, Amar Virdi, has fallen off the ranks, after being considered for sub continent tours.
    It does sort of show the death of spin bowling. I remember a Gareth Batty interview, and he said the best advice for a spin bowler, is make sure you can bat too.

    • Reply posted by Faramir, today at 12:17

      Faramir replied:
      And field. Virdi was relatively weak at that too, whereas Jacks' fielding is stellar.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 12:32

    Surely the ICC has to step in with lifeless pitches like this. Sure it looks good when a team can put 500 up within a day, but there's still got to be something for the bowlers to work with

  • Comment posted by Buck, today at 12:19

    Tail not tale.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 13:09

    Given that the pitch is more bomb proof than a U-Boat pen and still flatter than a runway I'm not hopeful for any wear by day 5 and a draw overwhelmingly seems the bookies favourite.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 12:51

    Gosh, an amazing 7 wickets fell today, PAK managed to get only 3 centurions compared to England's 4 & Jimmy managed at last to get his maiden Test wicket there.......the 'Rawalpindi M25 motorway' wicket must be crumbling & falling apart in no longer leading to a boring draw result in the Test!

