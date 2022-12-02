Close menu

Pakistan v England: Tourists take charge in Rawalpindi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Jacks
Will Jacks has bowled 33 overs on his debut Test so far
First Test, Rawalpindi (day three of five)
England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107
Pakistan 499-7: Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 3-132
Pakistan trail by 158 runs
England's determination and persistence was rewarded with crucial late wickets on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan.

In back-breaking conditions on a lifeless pitch in Rawalpindi, the tourists looked set to be frustrated by a classy century from home captain Babar Azam.

But when Babar slashed Will Jacks to point to depart for 132, James Anderson followed up by removing Mohammed Rizwan, before debutant Jacks had Naseem Shah caught at deep mid-wicket.

That gave off-spinner Jacks 3-132 and put Pakistan on 499-7 at the close, still 158 behind.

It was nothing more than England deserved on a day when they tried everything to conjure chances despite the minimal assistance on offer.

Saturday began with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq completing centuries, making this the first Test in history where each opener on both sides has made a hundred in the first innings.

A maiden Test wicket for Jacks and two for Jack Leach left Pakistan 290-3 and gave England an opening.

Then came Babar's brilliance and the late drama.

England rewarded for long toil

This was a magnificent display by England, just as impressive as their record-breaking exploits in racking up 657 with the bat.

Rawalpindi is a notoriously difficult ground on which to force a result - only 14 wickets fell in the last Test at this venue.

Yet, England are adamant that they do not play to draw - all seven matches in the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era have had a positive result - and their hard work has left them with an excellent chance of victory.

Hampered by the absence of Liam Livingstone, who did not take the field all day because of a knee injury, England's bowlers never lost their discipline, while Stokes toyed and tinkered with his fields.

They will return refreshed on Sunday, confident of wrapping up the Pakistan tale and securing a sizable lead.

Then, how England go about setting Pakistan a target and leaving themselves enough time to bowl the hosts out again is likely to be thrilling viewing.

Brilliant Babar delights Rawalpindi

Only a handful of spectators were keen enough to turn up on a sedate Saturday morning but, as Babar's score grew, so too did the crowd.

On the hottest day of the match so far, home fans chanted Babar's name, often duelling with the trumpeter that tried to keep English spirits high.

While not matching England's rapid scoring, Babar was the most fluent of the Pakistan centurions. He pounced to pull anything short and eagerly used his feet against the spinners, including hitting Leach for six to bring up his half-century.

He slapped Stokes through the covers to reach the seventh century of the match and undoubtedly the most popular.

So comfortable, Babar looked set to bat on into Sunday. Out of nowhere, he miscued Jacks to point to leave the Pindi Stadium in silence.

It was the first of four wickets to fall for 84 runs, a decisive swing in England's favour.

Early and late success for England

Ben Stokes celebrates
England captain Ben Stokes was rewarded for some innovative fields with four wickets late in the day

England's effort and creativity rarely dropped, it was just that their successes came either side of the Babar masterclass.

Even when faced with a score that read 405-3, Stokes employed as many as seven close catchers.

Pakistan had resumed on 181-0. Shafique moved from 89 to register his third hundred in only eight Tests, Imam went from 90 to earn his third ton on this ground.

Debutant Jacks induced an edge from Shafique for his maiden Test wicket before Imam lofted Leach to long-on. Then, bowling with the second new ball, Leach scurried one into the pads of Azhar Ali, who was lbw.

Off-spinner Jacks only had 21 first-class wickets before this match and none will be more valuable than the mistake he induced from Babar.

Another sign of England's invention was Anderson bowling round the wicket to have Rizwan clip to mid-wicket and Jacks struck again via an excellent catch by Leach at deep mid-wicket off Naseem's needless swipe.

  • Comment posted by JimmyG, today at 12:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by CAP, today at 12:20

    What a waste of time playing on pitches as flat as this one. Pakistan should be told to prepare competitive wickets that make for an exciting game otherwise why would anyone want to watch. Cricket like this is paving the way for T20, The Hundred, etc to be the only formats the majority will want to watch.

  • Comment posted by Buck, today at 12:19

    Tail not tale.

  • Comment posted by Nachikethass, today at 12:16

    What England's new approach has done is not only to put pressure on the opposition, but it has also made time in Test for their bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 12:16

    This is why the one day is more popular and T20. Snore fest tests are dying

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 12:16

    Superb captaincy from Stokes. Wasn’t convinced by his appointment but some of the field settings trying to make something happen on a pitch offering no help at all were fantastic. Probably as much down to McCullom as Stokes, but we’d never have seen this from old England.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 12:15

    Excellent bowling performance. Sticking at it throughout.
    Kudos to Jacks and Leach and a big mention to Jimmy - economy of 2.35 compared to the Pakistan quicks - low economy rates mean you don’t have to take fast wickets. Essential here.

  • Comment posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 12:14

    No wonder pretty much all batting records are held by players from the sub continent
    Sir Geoffrey's grannie could score a century with a stick of rhubarb on this pitch

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 12:14

    The great striking from England has set up the chance for a win. Take a hundred lead, smash a quick 350 and then knock Pakistan over on the last day.
    That is how Bazball works - gives a team time.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 12:11

    You have to say that has been brilliant bowling from England in extremely unfavourable conditions. Hopefully the pitch will finally start to wear just a little tiny bit by the 5th day.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 12:11

    Great atmosphere at the ground. Fantastic to see the lads on both sides putting everything on this road. If England are 100 ahead with 5 sessions left, game on for a surge and then a bit of pressure...

  • Comment posted by rtk2009, today at 12:11

    Good persistence from the England bowlers. Great to see Babar score an elegant 100. Flat pitch for sure, but what the enthusiastic Pakistan fans deserve.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:10

    Think England battled well on a road of a pitch.

    Result still seems unlikely.

    • Reply posted by Lovely Day, today at 12:12

      Lovely Day replied:
      Wicket

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:10

    It will probably end in a draw but you have to give nothing but credit to this England side for trying to force result.

    Need 3 quicker wickets tomorrow, followed by some quick runs and pitch to break up.

    Here’s hoping but well played so far England.

    • Reply posted by Lovely Day, today at 12:15

      Lovely Day replied:
      It's not a Pitch, it's a wicket.

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 12:08

    Swashbuckling batting in England's 2nd innings could lose the match. Caution is a must.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 12:10

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Great satire, thanks.

  • Comment posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 12:07

    Will Jacks is a quality player, although it's a bit sad however, that Surrey's first choice spinner before the 2022 season, who was a bright prospect, Amar Virdi, has fallen off the ranks, after being considered for sub continent tours.
    It does sort of show the death of spin bowling. I remember a Gareth Batty interview, and he said the best advice for a spin bowler, is make sure you can bat too.

    • Reply posted by Faramir, today at 12:17

      Faramir replied:
      And field. Virdi was relatively weak at that too, whereas Jacks' fielding is stellar.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:07

    If we can get a lead of a hundred and then get at least three hundred tomorrow then i think we will be in a strong position going into the final day on a wearjng pitch that should produce more turn for the spin bowlers

  • Comment posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 12:05

    I'm sure England and McCullum would've wanted a batsman who can bowl, rather than a bowler, who bats. But I'm surprised that Liam Patterson-White or Liam Dawson weren't picked for the squad, after having a good domestic season. Maybe the rationale is they didn't want 3 left arm spinners, but I'm not sure.

    • Reply posted by Bunter, today at 12:22

      Bunter replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:05

    Wow. England getting seven wickets on a pitch that resembles a motorway is a great effort by the boys

