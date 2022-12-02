Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Farbrace won the T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka boss in 2014

Sussex have appointed former England assistant coach and ex-Sri Lanka boss Paul Farbrace as head coach following his departure from Warwickshire.

Kent-born Farbrace, 55, fills the gap left by the departure of Ian Salisbury as head coach on 30 September.

Farbrace worked alongside England head coach Trevor Bayliss from 2015 to 2019.

He then left to move to Birmingham to become Warwickshire's sporting director, but announced his departure in August after three years in charge.

During that time the Bears, coached by former Sussex and England women's coach Mark Robinson, won the County Championship in 2021 before managing to avoid relegation on the final day of last season in a near-miraculous escape.

Farbrace also won the T20 World Cup in 2014 when he was head coach of Sri Lanka.

'We should be focused on developing our own'

Farbrace, whose stepson - England paceman Ollie Robinson - plays at Hove, joins a largely young, developing Sussex squad who play their red-ball cricket in Division Two.

"Sussex have produced many fantastic players," said Farbrace.

"We should be very focused on developing our own players, as well as developing players to play for England at all levels, but also winning trophies for the members and the club."

He will be looking to revive the fortunes of a county who have not won any silverware since claiming multiple trophies in the 2000s.

They were county champions in 2003, 2006 and 2007, won the C&G Trophy in 2006, and the Pro 40 in 2008 and 2009, when they also won the T20 Blast, the last of seven trophies in as many seasons.

Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew said: "Paul's all-round experience is exactly what we were looking for when we made the decision to return to one head coach across all formats.

"He shares the club's ambitions to produce our own players, develop players for England and win trophies for Sussex.

"We have a very exciting few years ahead as we see the young talented players develop."

As well as Robinson, Jofra Archer and the now retired Luke Wright, Sussex have provided a string of England recruits in recent seasons.

Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Phil Salt, now with Lancashire, were all in England's victorious World T20 winning squad.

Warwickshire have said that they hope to announce Farbrace's replacement at Edgbaston within the next week.