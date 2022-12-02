Durham have appointed former Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell as their head coach on a three-year deal.

The 50-year-old replaces James Franklin at Chester-le-Street.

Campbell spent four years in charge of the Dutch national side, having previously worked as a batting coach for Hong Kong.

"I am extremely honoured to be appointed Durham's head coach and I can't wait to get started," the Australian told the club website.

He suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest in April and was placed in an induced coma for seven days.

"I collapsed at the top of a slide with my daughter and fortunately I landed on the foot of a girl whose mother had just done a CPR course two weeks ago, and she saved my life," he told BBC's Stumped podcast in June.

"The more I've looked into it - and my wife has told me how close it was - I've made a few changes, and I won't be letting the little things bother me so much. Family is the number one priority and sometimes working in sport you can forget about that a little bit."

He returned to his role with the Netherlands and led them to a fourth-placed finish in their group at the T20 World Cup in Australia last month, including a famous win over South Africa.

