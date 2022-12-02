Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Durham have appointed former Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell as their head coach on a three-year deal.

The 50-year-old replaces James Franklin at Chester-le-Street.

Campbell spent four years in charge of the Dutch national side, having previously worked as a batting coach for Hong Kong.

"I am extremely honoured to be appointed Durham's head coach and I can't wait to get started," the Australian told the club website.

More to follow.