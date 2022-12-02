Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Essex finished fourth in this season's County Championship Division One table, having won the title in 2017 and 2019

Essex chairman Azeem Akhtar has "voluntarily stepped aside" while the club conducts an immediate independent review into historical social media content, having only been appointed to the role earlier this week.

Former Sport England member Akhtar was named chairman on Monday.

Sir Stephen O'Brien has been appointed interim chairman.

Essex say they are "determined to uphold the values of strong leadership, governance and accountability".

Akhtar said in a statement: external-link "I have made the decision to initiate this review because it is important that I as chair and Essex County Cricket Club more widely hold ourselves to the highest standards of governance and accountability.

"By stepping aside, I want to show leadership and ensure the club can focus on the ongoing challenges it is tackling.

"I am resolutely committed to ensuring that Essex County Cricket Club is an inclusive and welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds."

Essex were placed under a "non-compliance process" by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May, having "fallen significantly short" on board diversity targets, and set up a new governance plan in June.