Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq are both closing in on centuries going into day three

England will need "a few crazy moments" to go their way in order to win the first Test against Pakistan, according to all-rounder Will Jacks.

On a lifeless pitch, England racked up a massive 657, only for Pakistan to close day two in Rawalpindi on 181-0.

"There's only one team that can win it. Pakistan look like they are happy with a draw," Jacks told Test Match Special.

"With this team environment we've got and our leaders, we'll be pushing for the win no matter what happens."

England crashed a record 506-4 on day one, then scored another 151 runs in 26 overs on Friday morning.

Harry Brook, in his second Test, moved from 101 to 153, including taking an England record 27 off a single over from leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood.

"It's a nice wicket to bat on, as you can tell by our score," said Brook. "It will be tough to get 20 wickets, but we'll definitely give it a crack.

"When we were batting it started to get a little bit lower, so hopefully we get one to stay low."

England's total is their highest in a Test against Pakistan and largest in Asia. It is also their fifth highest of all-time.

They rattled along, scoring at 6.5 runs an over. Pakistan's response was a more traditional approach to Test cricket, with Abdullah Shafique moving to 89 and opening partner Imam-ul-Haq reaching 90.

Imam was dropped by stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope on 11, while Shafique gloved just short of the diving Pope on 54.

"We're going to have to take a few worldie catches and have a few crazy moments go our way to win," said Jacks.

"There's a lot of cricket left to be played. They have batted well, which they're allowed to do. We'll be pushing for a win over the next three days."

Jacks is making his Test debut in place of Surrey team-mate Ben Foakes, who was ruled out will the illness that swept through the England camp the day before the Test started.

The 24-year-old, who made 30 with the bat and bowled 12 wicketless overs of off-spin, found out he was playing at the last possible moment.

"It was quite literally two minutes before I got the cap," said Jacks.

"I knew going to bed the night before that we had 13 players and staff ill, seven or eight players, so there might be a possibility I'd need to be called up.

"I was about 50% mentally ready. Ben Stokes pulled me to one side and said 'Foakesy's ill, you're in'. It didn't give me any time to get nervous."