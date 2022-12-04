Close menu

Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

32

Will Jacks walks off after taking six wickets
Debutant Will Jacks took six wickets in Pakistan's first innings
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five)
England 657 all out (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87)
Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*)
Pakistan need 263 more runs to win
England's first Test against Pakistan is set for a grandstand conclusion after an exhilarating fourth day in Rawalpindi.

An aggressive declaration at tea set the hosts 343 to win and England, bowling almost nothing but bouncers, struck with the new ball.

Abdullah Shafique was caught playing a rash pull and Ben Stokes got the huge wicket of Babar Azam, who was caught behind.

With Azhar Ali also having to retire hurt, Pakistan were effectively 25-3.

But Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel counter-attacked, taking Pakistan to 80-2, needing another 263 to win.

England had earlier bowled Pakistan out for 579 in their first innings, with off-spinner Will Jacks claiming 6-161 on debut.

The tourists then raced to 264-7 from only 35.5 overs, picking up where they left off in their record-breaking first innings. Harry Brook cracked 87 from 65 balls, Joe Root 73 from 69.

In was breathless, barnstorming stuff, with the prospect of more drama to come on the final day.

Ben Stokes' bowling in this innings: 0% full, 0% good length and 100% short. 4 overs, 0 maidens, went for 15 runs, took 1 wickets with an economy of 3.75.
Ben Stokes led from the front, shocking Pakistan with 100% of his new-ball deliveries short

England's relentless will to win

However this Test plays out, England should be applauded for their intent to force a result on a flat pitch that could have otherwise produced a drab draw.

It is that intent which carried them on a sensational day's cricket, first through the thrilling assault with the bat then the relentless bouncer attack with the new ball.

Added to the 657 scored from 101 overs in the first innings, England's effort on Sunday gave them a match run-rate of 6.73 - the fastest in Test history of any team batting twice.

The declaration, leaving Pakistan about 100 overs for the chase, was generous, but immediately vindicated by the success of England's shock tactics.

Shafique needlessly pulled Ollie Robinson to deep square leg and, two balls later, Azhar left the field after being struck on the bottom hand by the same bowler.

When captain Babar under-edged opposite number Stokes to wicketkeeper Ollie Pope, Rawalpindi was left in stunned silence.

But Pakistan did not take a backward step. Imam moved to 43 and Shakeel 24 in a partnership of 55 that leaves the match hanging in the balance.

Blistering Brook leads England assault

There was no surprise in the way England batted, but that does not make the breathtaking pace at which they laid waste to the Pakistan bowling any less impressive.

In the 28.5 overs between lunch and tea, England crashed 218 runs in an electric atmosphere created by the home fans, who still roared at every Pakistan success.

Chief destroyer was Brook, who was on course for the fastest Test hundred by an England batter for the second time in the match. He hit his third ball for six and bludgeoned plenty more through the leg side.

By that point Zak Crawley had timed the ball sweetly for 50, while Root made up for missing out in the first innings by exhibiting all his class.

The former skipper played into gaps and ran hard. He played sweeps of all kinds against the spinners, the most surreal of which was when he faced Zahid Mahmood in a left-handed stance.

Brook and Root added 96 in 14 overs, Brook shared 56 in only five with Jacks, who clubbed three sixes in his 24.

When Brook was bowled aiming another heave at Naseem Shah, tea was taken and England declared.

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 87 with 3 sixes, 11 fours, and 25 singles for England
Harry Brook targeted the leg side in his blistering knock

Jacks the lad

Jacks barely bowled for Surrey until the start of the summer and only found out he was playing in this match as a replacement for the ill Ben Foakes two minutes before he got his cap.

He is now the owner of the best figures by an England bowler of any kind on Test debut since 2003

After Pakistan resumed on 499-7, Jacks took all three wickets to fall on Sunday morning, including ending an irritating eighth-wicket stand of 57 between Salman Agha and Mahmood.

Salman overturned being given out lbw off Jacks on 45, moving to 53 before edging to slip as Jacks angled the ball across from round the wicket.

Mahmood was cleverly stumped by stand-in wicketkeeper Pope attempting a reverse-sweep and Haris Rauf's heave ended in hands of Root at slip.

It left Jacks as the first England spinner to take six wickets on debut in 29 years and signalled the start of the tourists' charge.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by danio, today at 12:28

    If we win tomorrow, it was a genius declaration. If we lose it was reckless.

    But this is great for all cricket fans tomorrow as now it is all to play for when everyone knows this was going to be a draw....

    Come on England

  • Comment posted by Elliot, today at 12:27

    Ridiculous decision to declare that early.
    England will now almost certainly lose a Test they were in complete control of.
    There is a fine line between aggression and stupidity and once again Stokes has crossed it.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 12:27

    An interesting declaration, some may even say Cronje-esque.

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 12:27

    So, after Day 1 BazBall hyperbole this turns out to be a standard test match

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 12:26

    Don't think England are in very strong position. Pakistan are still in the game..

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 12:26

    I appreciate that England have made the game interesting, but I feel like that declaration was a little too bold. Giving Pakistan 3.5 an over on a road just seems a bit reckless. Surely we could have got another 40 or 50.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 12:26

    I agree with Vic Marks, it looks like they declared too early to me, I hope I’m wrong. A full day batting and Pakistan croule easily reach the target.

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 12:25

    Some may disagree, but I for one have loved England's approach to this test, and even if they lose tomorrow, I will still see them as the real winners.

    It's been an absolute corpse of a pitch and 99 times out of 100 this test would be a bore draw, and yet all 3 results are still possible. Magnificent entertainment today.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 12:25

    It's a very.generous declaration by England but at least it offers up the potential of a positive result.

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 12:25

    It's all very exciting and great for cricket, but I just wish they'd let Livingston have a go for a bit longer!

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 12:26

      Liofa73 replied:
      He’s injured.

  • Comment posted by vrgn, today at 12:25

    Australia have beaten West Indies if anyone is interested

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 12:27

      Liofa73 replied:
      Do you think the Aussies are interested in the England score?

  • Comment posted by geordie mick, today at 12:24

    Brook carrying on from where he left off in the West Indies tests. Good to see.

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 12:24

    Harry Brook is the future - but do not forget JB - shame about the injury.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 12:24

    They declared too early in my opinion. However I would love to be proved wrong. Come on England.

  • Comment posted by Bunny, today at 12:24

    Great for the game of test cricket

  • Comment posted by Tony F, today at 12:24

    Fantastic cricket. Stokes and Baz have to be applauded for their intent. This is what top class sport should be all about. Fight for the win; accept sometimes you will lose. Absolutely brilliant!

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:22

    Great performance by what’s essentially been a 10 man team -especially from the youngsters Brook, Pope, Crawley and Jacks -the future looks promising. Whatever the result, this has been an entertaining test on such a dull wicket.

    Shout out to Imam -what a fielder! Quite the opposite of his uncle!

  • Comment posted by sparetyre, today at 12:22

    Had Stokes forgotten it was the 4th not the 5th day of the test when he declared?

  • Comment posted by Reality Check, today at 12:22

    I think maybe England should have batted for five more overs and set 380 to win. Hopefully, a couple of early wickets will do it.

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 12:21

    Whatever the outcome, congratulations to both teams for producing a fantastic game of cricket on a dreadful wicket. Smiles on faces at test cricket - what could be better for the game?

