Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Jacks walks off after taking six wickets
Debutant Will Jacks took six wickets in Pakistan's first innings
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five)
England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87)
Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*)
Pakistan need further 263 to win
England's first Test against Pakistan is set for a grandstand conclusion after an exhilarating fourth day in Rawalpindi.

An aggressive declaration at tea set the hosts 343 to win and England, bowling almost nothing but bouncers, struck with the new ball.

Abdullah Shafique was caught playing a rash pull and Ben Stokes got the huge wicket of Babar Azam, who was caught behind.

With Azhar Ali also having to retire hurt, Pakistan were effectively 25-3.

But Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel counter-attacked, taking Pakistan to 80-2, needing another 263 to win.

England earlier bowled Pakistan out for 579 in their first innings, with off-spinner Will Jacks claiming 6-161 on debut.

The tourists then raced to 264-7 from only 35.5 overs, picking up where they left off in their record-breaking first innings. Harry Brook cracked 87 from 65 balls, Joe Root 73 from 69.

In was breathless, barnstorming stuff, with the prospect of more drama to come on the final day.

Ben Stokes' bowling in this innings: 0% full, 0% good length and 100% short. 4 overs, 0 maidens, went for 15 runs, took 1 wickets with an economy of 3.75.
Ben Stokes led from the front, shocking Pakistan with 100% of his new-ball deliveries short

England's relentless will to win

However this Test plays out, England should be applauded for their intent to force a result on a flat pitch that could otherwise have produced a drab draw.

It is that intent which carried them on a sensational day's cricket, first through the thrilling assault with the bat then the relentless bouncer attack with the new ball.

Added to the 657 scored from 101 overs in the first innings, England's effort on Sunday gave them a match run-rate of 6.73 - the fastest in Test history of any team batting twice.

The declaration, leaving Pakistan about 100 overs for the chase, was generous, but immediately vindicated by the success of England's shock tactics.

Shafique needlessly pulled Ollie Robinson to deep square leg and, two balls later, Azhar left the field after being struck on the bottom hand by the same bowler.

When captain Babar under-edged opposite number Stokes to wicketkeeper Ollie Pope, Rawalpindi was left in stunned silence.

But Pakistan did not take a backward step. Imam moved to 43 and Shakeel 24 in a partnership of 55 that leaves the match hanging in the balance.

Ollie Robinson celebrates a wicket
Like his captain, Ollie Robinson bowled purely short balls with the new ball

Blistering Brook leads England assault

There was no surprise in the way England batted, but that does not make the breathtaking pace at which they laid waste to the Pakistan bowling any less impressive.

In the 28.5 overs between lunch and tea, England crashed 218 runs in an electric atmosphere created by the home fans, who still roared at every Pakistan success.

Chief destroyer was Brook, who was on course for the fastest Test hundred by an England batter for the second time in the match. He hit his third ball for six and bludgeoned plenty more through the leg side.

By that point Zak Crawley had timed the ball sweetly for 50, while Root made up for missing out in the first innings by exhibiting all his class.

The former skipper played into gaps and ran hard. He played sweeps of all kinds against the spinners, the most surreal of which was when he faced Zahid Mahmood in a left-handed stance.

Brook and Root added 96 in 14 overs, Brook shared 56 in only five with Jacks, who clubbed three sixes in his 24.

When Brook was bowled aiming another heave at Naseem Shah, tea was taken and England declared.

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 87 with 3 sixes, 11 fours, and 25 singles for England
Harry Brook targeted the leg side in his blistering knock

Jacks the lad

Jacks barely bowled for Surrey until the start of the summer and only found out he was playing in this match as a replacement for the ill Ben Foakes two minutes before he got his cap.

He is now the owner of the best figures by an England bowler of any kind on Test debut since 2003.

After Pakistan resumed on 499-7, Jacks took all three wickets to fall on Sunday morning, including ending an irritating eighth-wicket stand of 57 between Salman Agha and Mahmood.

Salman overturned being given out lbw off Jacks on 45, moving to 53 before edging to slip as Jacks angled the ball across from round the wicket.

Mahmood was cleverly stumped by stand-in wicketkeeper Pope attempting a reverse-sweep and Haris Rauf's heave ended in hands of Root at slip.

It left Jacks as the first England spinner to take six wickets on debut in 29 years and signalled the start of the tourists' charge.

'Spine-tingling' final day in store - what they said

Former England spinner Vic Marks on Test Match Special: "Pakistan don't have to take undue risks and on this track if you don't, I don't see how spinners take wickets. The thing that might help England is simply the pressure of getting close to what would be a historic victory.

"It was very 2022 because England didn't play like this a year ago, but I am still unhappy about a declaration that makes the recipients favourites to win the game.

"It is still so much preferable to the dull draw we all expected. We are going to have a spine-tingling match."

Who will win?

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England are favourites. They are so supremely confident. They think at the moment they can do anything."

Vic Marks: "I would say Pakistan. The great thing is we have a great finale."

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 12:25

    Some may disagree, but I for one have loved England's approach to this test, and even if they lose tomorrow, I will still see them as the real winners.

    It's been an absolute corpse of a pitch and 99 times out of 100 this test would be a bore draw, and yet all 3 results are still possible. Magnificent entertainment today.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 12:31

      Liofa73 replied:
      People that use the phrase “I, for one” and then going on to say if England lose they will be the real winners.

      SMH.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 12:26

    I appreciate that England have made the game interesting, but I feel like that declaration was a little too bold. Giving Pakistan 3.5 an over on a road just seems a bit reckless. Surely we could have got another 40 or 50.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:36

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Perhaps they were concerned about Livingstone -surprised to see him go out to bat -he was struggling to run -not sure why Robinson wasn’t sent out

  • Comment posted by CP88, today at 12:31

    Well played by England to turn what should have been a boring draw into an exciting game. Even if they lose there will be no criticism from me. Playing how they do will win more often than they lose, but it makes test cricket a thoroughly entertaining format, and it is getting the best out of the players.

    • Reply posted by Masterbrewer, today at 12:34

      Masterbrewer replied:
      I think you are entirely missing the point of test match cricket

  • Comment posted by danio, today at 12:28

    If we win tomorrow, it was a genius declaration. If we lose it was reckless.

    But this is great for all cricket fans tomorrow as now it is all to play for when everyone knows this was going to be a draw....

    Come on England

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 12:32

      Liofa73 replied:
      Let’s face it, giving PAK over a day to chase that total on this pitch was reckless.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:22

    Great performance by what’s essentially been a 10 man team -especially from the youngsters Brook, Pope, Crawley and Jacks -the future looks promising. Whatever the result, this has been an entertaining test on such a dull wicket.

    Shout out to Imam -what a fielder! Quite the opposite of his uncle!

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 12:24

    They declared too early in my opinion. However I would love to be proved wrong. Come on England.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:43

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Most of the declaration posts on HYS generally bemoan an over cautious approach -this is a refreshing change!

  • Comment posted by Tony F, today at 12:24

    Fantastic cricket. Stokes and Baz have to be applauded for their intent. This is what top class sport should be all about. Fight for the win; accept sometimes you will lose. Absolutely brilliant!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by norman tebbit, today at 12:33

    The amazing crowd deserve the chance of seeing a result.well done England.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 12:26

    I agree with Vic Marks, it looks like they declared too early to me, I hope I’m wrong. A full day batting and Pakistan croule easily reach the target.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who wants a boring draw when we could see a great final day of test cricket

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 12:26

    Don't think England are in very strong position. Pakistan are still in the game..

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 12:39

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      I think thats the point of the declaration. Please try and keep up

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 12:25

    It's a very.generous declaration by England but at least it offers up the potential of a positive result.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 12:33

      Liofa73 replied:
      Positive for Pakistan. As much as I hope it was the right decision, right now I don’t think it was.

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 12:24

    Harry Brook is the future - but do not forget JB - shame about the injury.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 12:38

    Sometimes you have to take a pint to win. If they'd have given them any more they would have shut up shop-this way dangles the carrot. Right thing to do.

  • Comment posted by FabianR, today at 12:21

    Fair play England. Playing positive throughout the test. Great day lined up for tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Charmless Quark, today at 12:45

    This declaration is about more than trying to entice Pakistan to go for it, or about having enough time to get 10 wickets.

    It's a demonstration of their intent to pursue their policy of entertainment and being willing to lose in order to have a chance to win.

    Like most, I'd have gone for an extra 40-50 runs in another 30 min push, but you've got to admire their commitment to the policy.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 12:42

    Win or lose what a fabulous game and full credit to England for making it to Pakistan. Great to see cricket back there. Bravo

  • Comment posted by yordrib, today at 12:32

    So far 48 overs lost to light, either start earlier or scratch this as a test venue.

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 12:37

      4588 replied:
      The high level of pollution doesn’t help in this respect.

  • Comment posted by Tezzaman, today at 12:30

    Harry Brook looks the real deal. Bit of Kevin Pietersen and Tom Graveney rolled into one.

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 12:35

      Gazza replied:
      Easy when you playing on a road!

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 12:21

    Whatever the outcome, congratulations to both teams for producing a fantastic game of cricket on a dreadful wicket. Smiles on faces at test cricket - what could be better for the game?

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 12:37

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      Not sure Pakistan have contributed that much to the game

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 12:45

    Good to see England be brave and go for the win.
    It may back fire but it is better than letting this match dwindle out to nothing

