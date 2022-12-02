Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan and India have only played each other in white-ball tournaments over the past nine years

There is "no reason" for India and Pakistan not to play each other, according to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja.

The two teams have not met outside of white-ball tournaments since 2013 because of political tensions.

"Both boards need to come to terms whether we want to play each other or not," Raja told Test Match Special.

"Pakistan is willing, but they quote political interference. You can't work when there is political interference."

Former batter Raja, who played 57 Tests for Pakistan, added: "They quote the government doesn't allow it, so that kills the debate.

"There is no reason why India couldn't come to Pakistan and Pakistan go to India."

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016, while India have not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Pakistan are due to host the Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years in 2023.

However, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has said India will not travel and the event should be held in a neutral country.

In response, Pakistan said any alteration to the Asia Cup could "impact" their participation in the 50-over World Cup in India next October and November.

"Why give it to us in the first place and then make all those statements that India will not travel," said Raja.

"India cannot come because the government will not allow them because that has been the stated position, but to take the Asia Cup away from us is just not right."

Raja also called on the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia to do more to break the deadlock between Pakistan and India.

"The neutral cricket boards that have held important positions, when they keep quiet it frustrates me completely," he said.

"The International Cricket Council has to think out of the box and work better."

Pakistan are currently hosting England in a Test for the first time in 17 years. England halted touring after gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

England have been given a 'presidential' level of security, costing around $2m (£1.6m), with 5,000 police involved each day.

"We are geared security-wise and cricket-wise to host India," said Raja.

"Hosting England is a very proud, a very proud moment indeed, for all the fans also."