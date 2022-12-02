Close menu

Pakistan v England: Abdullah Shafique and Imam Ul-Haq dig in in Rawalpindi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Abdullah Shafique
Abdullah Shafique is on course for a third hundred in only his eighth Test
First Test, Rawalpindi (day two of five)
England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107
Pakistan 181-0: Imam 90*, Shafique 89*
Pakistan are 476 runs behind
Scorecard

England's record-breakers were shown just how hard it will be to win the first Test as Pakistan dug in on day two in Rawalpindi.

After racking up an astonishing 506-4 on day one, England pushed to 657 all out, their highest total against Pakistan and in a Test in Asia.

Harry Brook eventually fell for 153, at one stage taking an over from Zahid Mahmood for 27, also an England Test record.

On top of that, the 398 runs added in boundary fours and sixes was the most England have ever scored in a Test innings.

However, for as much as England's batters enjoyed the flattest of pitches, their bowlers were repelled by Pakistan openers determined to make the most of the conditions.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq took the home side to 181-0, still a massive 476 behind.

Imam, unbeaten on 90, was dropped on 11, while Shafique was lucky not to be caught down the leg side off James Anderson on his way to 89 not out.

A back-breaking weekend for England lies ahead.

Victory task revealed to England

Ben Stokes looks on as Pakistan's openers run a single
If Abdullah Shafique and Imam Ul-Haq reach their centuries on day three, it will be the first time ever in Test cricket that all four openers have hit centuries in the first innings

After the pyrotechnics of the first four sessions of this match, the majority of day two was played at the traditional pace of Test cricket.

England will have been well aware just how good the pitch is for batting, but their time in the field showed the effort needed to take 20 wickets required for victory.

Ben Stokes' side tried everything, including a spell of bouncers from the captain himself. They may rue not selecting the pace of Jamie Overton ahead of spin-bowling all-rounders Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone - Livingstone jarred his knee in the field and did not bowl.

In the tourists' favour is how quickly they scored their runs - there is plenty of time to force victory. Even if Pakistan bat all day on Saturday, they will still be some distance behind.

The Pakistan revival gave life to the home fans on a day when lunch was extended for Friday prayers. Not only was every run cheered with enthusiasm, but there were also chants of "welcome England" in their first Test in the country for 17 years.

Those chants gave way to "Pakistan will win". Unlikely, but the benign conditions mean saving the match is not out of the question.

Shafique and Imam dig in

Whereas England bristled with intent, Shafique and Imam settled for discipline and patience, punctuated by the occasional show of aggression.

Shafique, 23, is an outstanding prospect, averaging 67 in seven previous Tests. He played beautiful cover drives, while the left-handed Imam was happier to muscle the ball through the leg side.

Both needed moments of fortune, which could prove to be crucial.

Imam's faint edge off spinner Jack Leach was put down by Ollie Pope, standing in behind the stumps after regular keeper Ben Foakes was ruled out through illness.

Pope did well to gather a Shafique glove down the leg side off Anderson, but replays showed the ball to have bounced, then in the next over Shafique firmly turned Leach into the stomach of short-leg sub fielder Keaton Jennings, who had little chance of clinging on.

Both accelerated late in the day as England began to tire. With the light fading and the moon rising, the tourists would have been pleased for the chance to get off the field and regroup.

England push on for more records

Even if England failed to touch their first-day heights, they still scored 151 runs in 26 overs on Friday morning, albeit whilst losing six wickets.

Whereas Thursday's batting was controlled aggression, Friday was often everything-must-go, an intent signalled when Stokes hit his first ball of the day back over Naseem Shah's head for six.

Stokes was bowled two balls later for 41 from 18 balls and Livingstone hit a six before holing out for nine, leaving Brook to carry the attack.

In his 101 on day one, Brook took 24 from one Mahmood over. This time, two sixes, three fours and a three made it the joint-fifth most expensive over in Test history. The Brook assault contributed to leg-spinner Mahmood returning 4-235, the most costly figures ever by a Test debutant.

After Brook was caught at deep square leg off Naseem, a stand of 65 between Jacks and Ollie Robinson carried England past 600.

By the time last man Anderson top-edged a sweep off Mahmood, England had their fifth-highest total of all time.

'Pakistan edge day two' - analysis

by former England spinner Vic Marks on Test Match Special

"It's Pakistan's day. There was a bit of mayhem this morning but they did mop up six wickets for 153, albeit in one session.

"That was a bit of a result, curiously, as England had mentioned 750 was the goal.

"The cricket then become much more predictable, though it was a very competent display by the Pakistan opening pair.

"England bowled reasonably well. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. You have to take every half chance if you are to going take 20 wickets."

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:08

    Unless things change soon, this is going to be a pointless test in terms of a sporting contest. I, for one, am not interested in watching 5 days of cricket in which 2000 runs are scored for 25 wickets and no hope of a result

    • Reply posted by PP007, today at 12:16

      PP007 replied:
      Crawley would be out for a duck every time then haha.. Get your point, gets mundane and limits enjoyment.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:59

    This has got a draw written all over it! Fair play to Pakistan by digging in and getting the runs. Not the best wicket tbh!

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:34

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      I thought Shafique batted superbly -he looks to be a star of the future.

      Confused by the selection of Jacks -hadn’t seen him bowl before -he gives it a lot of loop like a part time spinner. Looking at his stats he’s more of a short format specialist

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 12:25

    What a complete waste of time.
    Ridiculous wicket for a Test Match !

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:47

      Sport Report replied:
      Batters gonna bat

  • Comment posted by Peak Oil 42, today at 12:32

    If we had batted sensibly and kept going all day today, then it might have tired out the Pakistan team enough to make their batting harder. Now we face the problem that our bowlers might be bowling for 3 more days for a draw, and then have just 3 days before the next test.

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 12:41

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      Not really, it was always going to be a draw with more than 500 on the board on day 1

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 12:31

    Day 1 - wow England are amazing, so many records broken!

    Day 2 - wow this pitch is awful, this is why Test cricket is dying

    😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 12:42

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      Nothing wrong with the pitch, it was always going to be a draw once England reached 500.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:57

    Are England changing test cricket forever? Not with that bowling attack.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 12:01

      Vikram replied:
      will they ever go to the sub-continent with a spinner who can actually turn the ball??

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 12:32

    Yesterday it was all about how England are changing the face of test cricket. Today it’s all about how too batter friendly the pitch is???

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:38

      Raedwulf replied:
      Actually, there were a lot of people yesterday warning "Wait till both sides have batted". What WAS significant about England's innings wasn't what was scored, but how quickly.

      It was a road yesterday, it's a road today, it'll still be a road tomorrow and, I'm afraid, there's not much chance of a result. It's not a good cricket wicket.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 12:30

    Not that it would make any difference to the way this match is heading, but 28 overs lost in two days to bad light. Just start earlier, you don’t need to be Sherlock to know when it usually gets dark!

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 12:52

      Dougal replied:
      Can't because of the dew.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:07

    They're batting on the M25 - a wide road that's going nowhere! Ho hum, practice for the batsmen, I suppose. Toil for the bowlers, though...

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:14

      Eye_Said replied:
      I hate driving on the M25; I always lose my way in the corridor of uncertainty

  • Comment posted by Snowster, today at 12:03

    Want to know why a lot of people have no interest in Test Cricket.......................look no further than games on pitches like this but hey as long as the PCB ensure 5 days of TV revenue then job done

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:12

      Eye_Said replied:
      totally agree

  • Comment posted by Mattsicles, today at 12:30

    I'm not sure the Rawalpindi groundsman's feelings could have been any clearer if he had simply spray-painted the words "I HATE CRICKET" down the middle of the pitch.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 12:26

    It's beginning to look a lot like test cricket in Pakistan.

    • Reply posted by judgement day, today at 12:28

      judgement day replied:
      Oh dear

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 12:12

    Dull

    Dull

    And more dull

    Groundsman wants a kick up ….

  • Comment posted by robmeister1974, today at 12:30

    I don't expect this post to be well received but I have to say... Much as I like T20, I've often wondered why people don't get bored with too many boundaries. The answer, I guess, is it's only 20 overs. If pitches are to be as bland as this, then I fear for Test Cricket. 7 runs per over to get 650 and then 190/0... Surely people will give up watching - even on TV. Hope I'm wrong.

    • Reply posted by kingkong, today at 12:37

      kingkong replied:
      You do have a point

  • Comment posted by Daniil, today at 12:00

    Rawalpindi superhighway

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:39

    What England did yesterday is not diminished in anyway IMO. Regardless of the pitch recognised that scoring that fast at least gives them a chance of a result. Also no one has ever done what they did regardless of the result. Let’s see how things progress tomorrow, have a feeling things might still get interesting either way.

    And that’s the point of Bazball, look for a result regardless of risk

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 12:44

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      Exactly this

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 12:20

    I'm sure Pakistan could play Bazball if they wanted to, but they're going to take the draw. Funny how many people thought yesterday's cricket was great because it was England piling on the runs

    • Reply posted by U20908521, today at 12:31

      U20908521 replied:
      It was great, pitch or no. Scoring at almost 7 RPO in the first innings of a Test match to make 650 is mind-boggling to anyone that grew up with cricket pre-2000s.

  • Comment posted by Alandoncaster, today at 12:08

    Just gonna check when the next tour to Pakistan is and make sure i get some paint and wallpaper in

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 12:16

      Mad World replied:
      You can't even watch the grass grow on this pitch as there isn't any!

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 12:32

    Always was going to be a bore draw. Pakistan wickets haven’t changed in 17 years. Flat roads built by the Romans’ no alarm clock needed or sleeping tablets

    Big pharma worried about P & L now test match cricket back in Pakistan

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 12:28

    As entertaining as yesterday was, these pitches are a joke and will be a nail in the coffin for Test cricket. There's absolutely nothing in it for the bowlers.

    17 years wait for this.

