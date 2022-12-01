Close menu

Pakistan v England: Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq dig in in Rawalpindi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments42

Abdullah Shafique
Abdullah Shafique is on course for a third hundred in only his eighth Test
First Test, Rawalpindi (day two of five)
England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107
Pakistan 181-0: Imam 90*, Shafique 89*
Pakistan are 476 runs behind
Scorecard

England's record-breakers were shown just how hard it will be to win the first Test as Pakistan dug in on day two in Rawalpindi.

After racking up an astonishing 506-4 on day one, England pushed to 657 all out, their highest total against Pakistan and in a Test in Asia.

Harry Brook eventually fell for 153, at one stage taking an over from Zahid Mahmood for 27, also an England Test record.

On top of that, the 398 runs added in boundary fours and sixes was the most England have ever scored in a Test innings.

However, for as much as England's batters enjoyed the flattest of pitches, their bowlers were repelled by Pakistan openers determined to make the most of the conditions.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq took the home side to 181-0, still a massive 476 behind.

Imam, unbeaten on 90, was dropped on 11, while Shafique was lucky not to be caught down the leg side off James Anderson on his way to 89 not out.

A back-breaking weekend for England lies ahead.

Victory task revealed to England

After the pyrotechnics of the first four sessions of this match, the majority of day two was played at the traditional pace of Test cricket.

England will have been well aware just how good the pitch is for batting, but their time in the field showed the effort needed to take 20 wickets required for victory.

Ben Stokes' side tried everything, including a spell of bouncers from the captain himself. Liam Livingstone spent time off the field and did not bowl.

In the tourists' favour is how quickly they scored their runs - there is plenty of time to force victory. Even if Pakistan bat all day on Saturday, they will still be some distance behind.

The Pakistan revival gave life to the home fans on a day when lunch was extended for Friday prayers. Not only was every run cheered with enthusiasm, but there were also chants of "welcome England" in their first Test in the country for 17 years.

Those chants gave way to "Pakistan will win". Unlikely, but the benign conditions mean saving the match is not out of the question.

Shafique and Imam dig in

Whereas England bristled with intent, Shafique and Imam settled for discipline and patience, punctuated by the occasional show of aggression.

Shafique, 23, is an outstanding prospect, averaging 67 in seven previous Tests. He played beautiful cover drives, while the left-handed Imam was happier to muscle the ball through the leg side.

Both needed moments of fortune, which could prove to be crucial.

Imam's faint edge off spinner Jack Leach was put down by Ollie Pope, standing in behind the stumps after regular keeper Ben Foakes was ruled out through illness.

Pope did well to gather a Shafique glove down the leg side off Anderson, but replays showed the ball to have bounced, then in the next over Shafique firmly turned Leach into the stomach of short-leg sub fielder Keaton Jennings, who had little chance of clinging on.

Both accelerated late in the day as England began to tire. With the light fading and the moon rising, the tourists would have been pleased for the chance to get off the field and regroup.

England push on for more records

Even if England failed to touch their first-day heights, they still scored 151 runs in 26 overs on Friday morning, albeit whilst losing six wickets.

Whereas Thursday's batting was controlled aggression, Friday was often everything-must-go, an intent signalled when Stokes hit his first ball of the day back over Naseem Shah's head for six.

Stokes was bowled two balls later for 41 from 18 balls and Livingstone hit a six before holing out for nine, leaving Brook to carry the attack.

In his 101 on day one, Brook took 24 from one Mahmood over. This time, two sixes, three fours and a three made it the joint-fifth most expensive over in Test history. The Brook assault contributed to leg-spinner Mahmood returning 4-235, the most costly figures ever by a Test debutant.

After Brook was caught at deep square leg off Naseem, a stand of 65 between Jacks and Ollie Robinson carried England past 600.

By the time last man Anderson top-edged a sweep off Mahmood, England had their fifth-highest total of all time.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr mungo, today at 12:19

    Wow, Eng have broken this record/ that record. Pakistan should be afforded the time to respond... And, it seems it's a road.

    Cool your jets everyone.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:18

    Ian Botham’s comments about Pakistan and his mother in law still hold true - well, at least to play Cricket as a bowler ..

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:18

    This is why test cricket is dying, nobody wants to watch this, as can be seen by the paltry crowd.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 12:18

    Now that both teams have batted,clearly a poor test wicket

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 12:18

    Yesterday's ODI was good but we got some proper Test match batting today. Shame the pitch is a road and it will end a drab draw.

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 12:18

    Anyone could see this coming! It’s like batting in the UAE. Flat and road like wicket and rapid outfield.

    For all the superlatives over England did anyone think that Pakistan would be hopeless on this wicket as well?

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 12:17

    docile batting wicket

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:17

    Is it any coincidence that is the bowlers who have been mostly hit by the bug? They must have seen the condition of the pitch and wanted out. Hasn’t seemed to affect the batsmen though ? 🤣

  • Comment posted by Paul Woods, today at 12:16

    The term "flat track bullies" was made for this situation, and whilst I don't wish to detract from England's record breaking achievements (it takes real effort to score a ton on any wicket), Pakistan's reply has put things into perspective. Here's hoping the time spent at the crease has boosted the confidence for the real examination in Oz and not lulled us into a false sense of security !

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 12:16

    England should have batted sensibly and ground out 1000. 😂 Pakistan should pass England on afternoon day 4. Get a lead of 100 or so and could still be a result…. Or maybe not.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:14

    Flat batting track like a runway, draw written all over it.

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 12:14

    yesterday was great fun but this track is not fit for test cricket ( at least so far)

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 12:12

    Dull

    Dull

    And more dull

    Groundsman wants a kick up ….

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, today at 12:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:08

    Unless things change soon, this is going to be a pointless test in terms of a sporting contest. I, for one, am not interested in watching 5 days of cricket in which 2000 runs are scored for 25 wickets and no hope of a result

    • Reply posted by PP007, today at 12:16

      PP007 replied:
      Crawley would be out for a duck every time then haha.. Get your point, gets mundane and limits enjoyment.

  • Comment posted by Alandoncaster, today at 12:08

    Just gonna check when the next tour to Pakistan is and make sure i get some paint and wallpaper in

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 12:16

      Mad World replied:
      You can't even watch the grass grow on this pitch as there isn't any!

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:07

    They're batting on the M25 - a wide road that's going nowhere! Ho hum, practice for the batsmen, I suppose. Toil for the bowlers, though...

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:14

      Eye_Said replied:
      I hate driving on the M25; I always lose my way in the corridor of uncertainty

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 12:06

    they used to go the sub-continent with Ian Salisbury..it was 1 for 250 stuff back then ...now it's Jack Leach.

  • Comment posted by U18027890, today at 12:05

    Why do we have to.listen to the inept hartley and simpering nawab. Its like children's TV. Worst ever on bbc

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:09

      Eye_Said replied:
      Anyway, the cricket...

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 12:04

    Bazball:

    1. Play every innings like a T20 match.

    2. Chuckle at how much fun it all is, and how you're reinventing test match cricket.

    3. Get skittled for 130 every time 'the lads' do this against a top class bowling attack.

    4. Oh.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 12:19

      Captain Obvious replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC