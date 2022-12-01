Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Coetzer was playing his first international since August

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Namibia 211-9 (50 overs): Erasmus 96; McMullen 3-35, Sherif 3-33 Scotland 213-6 (42.1 overs): Coetzer 54; Loftie-Eaton 2-32 Scotland won by four wickets Scorecard.

Former captain Kyle Coetzer hit a half-century as Scotland eased to a four-wicket win over Namibia in their Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

The Scots are well placed to top the table with a strong showing in this mini-series, which also includes Nepal.

Gerhard Erasmus impressed for Namibia, reaching 96 not out in a score of 211 for nine at Windhoek.

But Coetzer hit 10 fours and a six as he hit 54 off 44 balls and the Scots won with 47 deliveries remaining.

The 38-year-old was not part of Scotland's recent T20 World Cup matches, having retired from the format, but made a significant contribution in the 50-over game as he made his first international appearance since August.

Earlier, Brandon McMullen marked his ODI debut by helping keep Namibia's score down as he took three for 35 in his 10 overs, with all of his wickets being top-five batters, while Safyaan Sharif took three for 33.

After Christopher McBride and captain Richie Berrington chipped in with useful middle-order contributions, McMullen also produced a bright 31 not out.

All-rounder Mark Watt wrapped things up with a boundary off the first ball of the 43rd over.

Scotland are in action again on Sunday, facing Nepal in the second of four fixtures this month.