England scored 86 boundaries during the day and scored at a run-rate of 6.74 runs per over

England "lived up to" the wishes of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum on an "amazing day" against Pakistan, says batter Ollie Pope.

England became the first team to score 500 on the first day of a Test in the series opener in Rawalpindi.

They closed on 506-4 in 75 overs with Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook all making centuries.

"We really listened to what Baz [McCullum] and Stokesy have said," Pope said. "It was an amazing day."

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: "The best thing is everyone has lived by how the two guys up top want us to play.

"They want us to entertain people.

"It is not about milestones. It is about putting on a show and putting the team in a good position. The fact everyone is so happy to buy into that puts us in a really good place."

