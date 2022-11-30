Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's first Test against Pakistan will start on Thursday as scheduled after the tourists confirmed they are able to field an XI.

An illness affecting the England camp had led to discussions over postponing the match by a day.

Around 14 members of the party of players and coaches were hit and only five players trained on Wednesday.

England named an XI for the match on Tuesday, but may be forced into making changes to the team.

The Test, the first in a three-match series, begins at 05:00 GMT. It is England's first Test in Pakistan for 17 years.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is due to make his Test debut for England, while opener Ben Duckett has been recalled to play his first Test in six years.