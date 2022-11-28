Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Hampshire and Sussex spinner Danny Briggs joined Warwickshire before the 2021 season

Warwickshire spinner Danny Briggs is to have knee surgery but expects to be fit for the start of the 2023 season.

Briggs will miss the International League T20 in January, when he was due to play for Sharjah Warriors.

The 31-year-old experienced pain in his right knee this summer, but it eased following an injection and he was able to continue playing.

"We believe this is the best course of action ahead of next season," said Bears first-team coach Mark Robinson.

"It's disappointing for Danny as we know how much he was looking forward to testing his skills in the UAE."

Briggs took 31 County Championship wickets in 13 games as the Bears secured their Division One status on the final day of the 2022 season.

He also picked up 18 for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast and two for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.