Essex finished fourth in this season's County Championship Division One table, having won the title in both 2017 and 2019

Essex have appointed board member Azeem Akhtar as their new chairman.

Akhtar, a former Sport England board member, is lead customer chief technology officer for BT Global and succeeds interim chair John Stephenson.

Essex were warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May for failing to meet board diversity targets and also fined £50,000 for a racist remark made at a board meeting in 2017.

"I am extremely proud to be elected as chair," Akhtar told Essex's website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to working with the newly-formed board and taking positive steps for the future of the club.

"Our ultimate aim is to make Essex the premier red and white ball cricketing county in England, while continuing to enhance and grow the game through our fantastic work in the community."

Akhtar, a lifelong supporter of his native county, acted as chairman of Active Essex for six years after spending three years on the board at Sport England.

"Azeem was the standout candidate from a very strong field of potential candidates for the position of chair," added Stephenson, who continues in his other role as Essex chief executive.

"Aside from his strong all-round skills set, since childhood he has been a regular visitor to The Cloud County Ground, being a lifelong Essex fan. He will bring vast experience and passion for Essex cricket."