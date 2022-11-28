Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gaikwad made his debut ODI appearance for India in October against South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match.

The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for seven sixes - the fifth of which came off a no-ball, earning Gaikwad an extra delivery.

The 43 runs conceded also equalled the record for most runs off an over.

That record was set in Hamilton, New Zealand in 2018 by Northern Districts batters Joe Carter and Brett Hampton, who hit Central Districts' Willem Ludick for six sixes, a four and a single in an over containing two no-balls.

Gaikwad, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, smashed 220 off 159 balls, including 16 sixes and 10 fours - going from 165 off 147 to 207 off 154 after his seven sixes.

The opener's unbeaten 220 helped Maharashtra to post 330-5 from their 50 overs, on the way to a 58-run win.

In 1990, former New Zealand captain Lee Germon hit eight sixes in an over which went for 77 during a first-class match, albeit in contrived circumstances.

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers was the first batter to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket, and Gaikwad is the 10th player to do so.

Gaikwad also equalled the record - held by three men - of hitting the highest number of sixes (16) in a single List-A (limited-overs) innings.

Who has hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket?

1968 - Sir Garfield Sobers (for Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan)*

1984 - Ravi Shastri (Bombay v Baroda)*

2007 - Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa v Netherlands, World Cup)

2007 - Yuvraj Singh (India v England, T20)

2017 - Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire v Yorkshire, T20)

2018 - Hazratullah Zazai (Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends, T20)

2020 - Leo Carter (Canterbury v Northern Districts, T20)

2021 - Kieron Pollard (West Indies v Sri Lanka, T20)

2021 - Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka Army Sports Club v Bloomfield, List A)

2022 (seven) - Ruturai Gaikwad (Maharashtra v Uttar Pradesh, List A)

*first-class cricket