Adelaide Strikers were beaten finalists twice in the previous three seasons

Women's Big Bash League final, North Sydney Oval, Sydney Adelaide Strikers 147-5 (20 overs): Dottin 52* (37); Ecclestone 2-19 Sydney Sixers 137 (20 overs): M Brown 34 (26); D Brown 2-15, Dottin 2-30 Adelaide Strikers won by 10 runs Scorecard

Deandra Dottin shone with bat and ball as Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers by 10 runs to win their first Women's Big Bash League title.

The all-rounder, who retired from West Indies duty this year, hit an unbeaten 52 off 37 balls in the Strikers' 147-5.

She then bowled a double wicket maiden in her first over to help reduce the Sixers to 16-4 at North Sydney Oval.

Darcie Brown claimed 2-15, including Sixers captain Ellyse Perry for 33, as the Sixers were bowled out for 137.

Dottin, who finished with 2-30 and was named player of the match, said: "It means a lot to me."

Adelaide Strikers, who beat Brisbane Heat in the Challenger on Friday to reach to final, were runners-up twice in the past three seasons.

Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath said: "Last year hurt, and we fell short at the final hurdle. That drove us this season.

"I'm so proud of this team - what a team. This one is going to be special."