Nottinghamshire's Haseeb Hameed played the last of his 10 Test matches for England against Australia in January

England v England Lions, Abu Dhabi (day two of three) England 501-7 (79 overs): Pope 146, Crawley 96, Jacks 84 England Lions 412-9 (77 overs): Hameed 145, Haines 82; Leach 2-69 Scorecard

England's spin bowlers fought back to stay in control on day two of their match against England Lions, despite Haseeb Hameed's century in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day warm-up match precedes England's three-Test series against Pakistan, which starts on 1 December.

Lions opener Hameed scored 145 from 172 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 179 with Tom Haines, who made 82.

Spinners Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks took two wickets each as the Lions posted 412-9, 89 runs behind.

England amassed 501 in just 79 overs on the opening day. Stand-in captain Ollie Pope scored 146, Zac Crawley 96 and Jacks 84.

And the batters continued to dominate on the second day when Hameed and Haines cashed in on a flat pitch with short boundaries at the Tolerance Oval, against an England attack that included James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

Anderson claimed the key dismissal of Hameed, trapping him lbw for his only wicket in a spell of 12 overs for 55 runs.

But the spinners regained control for England, although Rehan Ahmed, the 18-year-old leg-spinner who has been called up for the Test tour of Pakistan, provided an entertaining cameo of 26 from 10 balls.

Jofra Archer, who bowled for England for the first time in 16 months on day one, finished the day unbeaten on 39 from 15 balls, including three sixes.