Seamer Harris had a successful debut for Middlesex this summer, taking two wickets against Somerset

Middlesex seamer Max Harris has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old progressed through the club's academy and made his debut this season in the T20 Blast.

The right-arm bowler went on to appear five more times, taking 11 wickets.

"I've loved my time here so far and feel like I'm progressing well, especially last year when making my debut in both white-ball formats," Harris said.