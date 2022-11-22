Close menu

Australia v England: Travis Head and David Warner smash hosts to ODI series sweep

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments104

Australia batter Travis Head celebrates his century in ODI v England at the MCG
Travis Head hit a blistering 152 from 130 balls as Australia dominated in Melbourne
Third one-day international, Melbourne Cricket Ground
Australia 355-5 (48 overs): Head 152 (130), Warner 106 (102), Stone 4-85
England 142 all out (overs): Roy 33 (48), Zampa 4-31, Cummins 2-25
Australia won by 221 runs (DLS method)
Scorecard

Travis Head and David Warner both hit centuries as Australia consigned England to their heaviest one-day international defeat in terms of runs in Melbourne.

The openers combined for the highest-ever ODI stand at the MCG (269) to help the hosts to 355-5, their largest ODI total against England, in an innings shortened to 48 overs due to rain.

Head blitzed a brilliant 152 from 130 balls and Warner made 106 from 102 deliveries as England were punished for a lacklustre bowling effort in their final game before returning home.

Set a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjusted 364 to win, England never threatened to get close and were bowled out for 142 with Australia securing a 3-0 series sweep in comprehensive manner.

Adam Zampa took 4-31 as England were dismissed in 31.4 overs.

For both sides, attention now switches to red-ball cricket with Australia hosting West Indies in a two-Test series starting next Wednesday while England begin their three-match tour of Pakistan a day later.

Head and Warner ruthless in record-breaking stand

It was the sort of innings with which England should be very familiar.

Ultra-aggressive from ball one, take the attack to the bowlers, hit them off their lengths, take risks, ride your luck if you have to and before you know it, you're flying and the opposition are reeling.

Over the last seven years, it has been Jason Roy, Alex Hales or Jonny Bairstow doing it to the opposition. This time it was Head giving them a taste of their own medicine.

The left-hander offered up a tough slip chance when he was on four, had to overturn an lbw decision on nine and found gaps, or even boundaries, with mistimed and miscued shots early in his innings. Fortune favoured his brave approach.

By the time he was bowled by Olly Stone for 152, though, it was a shock not only that he missed the ball, but that he didn't middle it.

With a weary England attack struggling to find any sort of intensity or consistency, Head was relentless.

It was brutal hitting as the 28-year-old pounced on anything short and dispatched anything full in a fearless display of batting.

That allowed Warner, by his own admission, to play second fiddle with a century at quicker than a run-a-ball.

Australia batter David Warner celebrates ODI century v England at the MCG
Only Ricky Ponting (29) has scored more ODI centuries for Australia than David Warner (19)

There was a little bit extra in the celebration when he reached his 19th ODI ton after the recent debate over whether he will be allowed to captain Australia again, and even how much longer he has left in his international career.

"He was fired up and he had the bit between his teeth and it was fantastic," former England bowler Alex Hartley said on Test Match Special.

The 35-year-old old looked a long way from a spent force as he mixed power with guile, and while the damage was already done, England's relief was palpable when they eventually managed to remove Warner and Head in the space of four balls.

Former skipper Aaron Finch is gone and, at this rate, might quickly be forgotten.

'A game too far for England'

Looking at the schedule, it was clear a long way out that this ODI series might not be a priority for England.

"Horrible" was how Moeen Ali described it after the T20 World Cup win and the way the tourists have approached this series suggests his was not a unique viewpoint within the squad.

It is not the first time that this England side has been without some of its stars due to Test commitments but when those remaining are also splitting games between them following a successful but mentally draining tournament, the challenge becomes that much greater.

The lack of sharpness was evident in the first two games and in the third, with the series already lost, England struggled to muster any sort of intensity.

"I think it's a game too far for England," Hartley said. "They came out and bowled like they're already on the plane home.

"It's so hard when you're on the back of a World Cup win. Australia had the extra week off and they look a lot fresher."

Even on a seamer-friendly surface, England's bowling lacked any sort of zip, particularly once the early wicket wasn't forthcoming. There was no lack of effort but the indiscipline to the bowling hinted at minds not entirely focused on the game at hand.

It might not be England's first-choice attack but it was telling how much more threatening Australia's bowlers were when their chance came.

More telling still was the carefree manner in which England threw away their wickets once their slim hopes of successfully chasing down the runs vanished.

Buttler came in at the fall of the fourth wicket and smashed his fourth ball straight up in the air as he tried to put Zampa out of the stadium, Moeen Ali holed out off the same bowler and Sam Curran and Liam Dawson went down swinging as well. None seemed overly disappointed to depart.

With the World Cup in India next October, the 50-over format will soon take on far greater significance for Buttler's side. But evidently, that time has not yet arrived.

Ultimately though, England leave Australia having achieved their goal: a World Cup won.

'It doesn't taint World Cup win'

England captain Jos Buttler on BBC Test Match Special: "We've fallen a long way short. It was always going to be a tough series for us coming off the back of the World Cup but it was just a few games too far.

"Fair play to Australia, they have outplayed us.

"It doesn't put any taint on the World Cup win at all for us. We're very happy with the tour, we've got exactly what we wanted from it [World Cup win]."

Australia captain Pat Cummins: "It's been fantastic all three games, everything has really clicked. The bowlers have wanted to bowl and done the job, and the batters have been fantastic.

"It was good to finish it off here with I think is the best ODI I've been a part of."

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 11:23

    I'm sure there will be plenty of people condemning England over this but any blame lies at the door of the ECB. What money grabbing moron thought this was a good idea? You know it's not irrelevant when Aussie fans can't even be bothered with it.

    • Reply posted by Chippelsea, today at 11:34

      Chippelsea replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 11:24

    A stupid series to play which served no purpose whatsoever. The ECB are bonkers.

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 11:21

    I am afraid this was a series of little consequence.
    It will soon be forgotten.
    We achieved our main objective, namely winning the 20/20.

  • Comment posted by paulherts, today at 11:24

    Ridiculous scheduling

  • Comment posted by njtpuma, today at 11:18

    Pointless series and illustrates the problem issue in cricket - too much international and franchise T20 cricket. The ECB solution? Reduce county cricket...

  • Comment posted by Keith Cross , today at 11:33

    What a complete and utter waste of time that said England were pathetic with no fight or idea don't think Roy and several others should play for England again

  • Comment posted by Sachin, today at 11:30

    Meaningless series, but quite a few fringe players have not stepped up given the opportunity. Our bowling reserves particularly look very limited past the first XI.

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 11:37

    Well done Australia. Makes uo for the T20 right?

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 11:41

      Jim replied:
      Yep forget being completely humiliated in their own World Cup. This was the big one.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 11:21

    How depressingly predictable!
    If the ECB expect them to take part in a 50 over series, literally within a week of winning the T20 World Cup, what do they expect to happen?
    The fact that about half of their best players are missing including Root, Stokes, Wood, Brook, Duckett and Livingstone doesn't exactly help matters.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 11:47

    I love cricket, mainly Test, but in all its forms.I haven't bothered to watch any of these ODIs,and I take no notice of the performances of the very good players who've been forced into playing them. They're human beings,and after the adrenaline rush of the World Cup this was never going to work.Remember we always won the final Test once the series was lost against Australia - same thing.Pointless

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 11:40

    Timing was lousy, I don't think the series should have been played when it was. Neither team will have got much out of it. That said England "B" were really not good! Anybody on the fringes of the 1st team won't be expecting a call from the first team any time soon, no fight, no passion

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 11:49

      lappers replied:
      England C more like

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 11:10

    I know the timing of this series was lousy and there appeared to be little interest in it from either English or Australian fans but when you represent your country in any sport, in anything, you can’t just give up like England did in this series, a poor reflection on them after such a wonderful T20 World Cup win. Hopefully the respective cricket administrators in both countries learn their lesson

  • Comment posted by SocietyWillEatItself, today at 11:41

    Hammered, but a 'nothing' series of games really.
    England are a tired squad in need of a rest.
    Too many games these days, driven by the greed of the ECB et-al

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 11:37

    It was not a game too far-it was a series too far.Scheduling of these games a few days after World Cup final absolute madness.

    • Reply posted by Jabbathehut, today at 11:52

      Jabbathehut replied:
      they seemingly never learn

  • Comment posted by CricUS, today at 11:31

    ECB should be ashamed of themselves. Driven by greed.
    Total lack of leadership from the top, this series has diminished the World Cup victory by an excellent England team. A slap in the face from the men in suits.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 11:30

    It would be an absolute travesty if Warner is given the captaincy. The sooner he retires the better - he is a blight upon the game.

    • Reply posted by DK, today at 11:35

      DK replied:
      Considering his history he shouldn't ever be considered to captain his country. But I'm not sure that he is a blight upon the game? Considering the racism and match fixing that we've seen maybe there needs to be some perspective.

  • Comment posted by DannyOB1990, today at 11:48

    Genuinely forgot this series was on, that's how little it means to not just myself and the fans but the players too. Ridiculous to play this so soon after the world cup.

    • Reply posted by chopperpaine, today at 11:52

      chopperpaine replied:
      course you did

  • Comment posted by what a world we live in, today at 11:42

    A ridiculous scheduling and a terrible team selection, ECB set the squad up for failure, why? greed

  • Comment posted by v1llameister, today at 11:31

    I supose that's what happens when you have a shorter T20 world Cup, Australia!

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 11:20

    As far as I’m concerned, mission accomplished

    Aim of the tour was to win World Cup and we did!! 😁

    Clearly this series was just an afterthought and we treated it accordingly

    What it’s probably shown is Roy’s time is well and truly up! Sad to say, he’s been great servant, but all good things must come to an end

    Also, not bothered by result given next year World Cup in Indian conditions not Aus!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC