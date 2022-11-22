Close menu

Australia v England: Travis Head and David Warner smash hosts to ODI series sweep

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments29

Australia batter Travis Head celebrates his century in ODI v England at the MCG
Travis Head hit a blistering 152 from 130 balls as Australia dominated in Melbourne
Third one-day international, Melbourne Cricket Ground
Australia 355-5 (48 overs): Head 152 (130), Warner 106 (102), Stone 4-85
England 142 all out (overs): Roy 33 (48), Zampa 4-31, Cummins 2-25
Australia won by 221 runs (DLS method)
Scorecard

Travis Head and David Warner both hit centuries as Australia consigned England to their heaviest one-day international defeat in terms of runs in Melbourne.

The openers combined for the highest-ever ODI stand at the MCG (269) to help the hosts to 355-5, their largest ODI total against England, in an innings shortened to 48 overs due to rain.

Head blitzed a brilliant 152 from 130 balls and Warner made 106 from 102 deliveries as England were punished for a lacklustre bowling effort in their final game before returning home.

Set a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjusted 364 to win, England never threatened to get close and were bowled out for 142 with Australia securing a 3-0 series sweep in comprehensive manner.

Adam Zampa took 4-31 as England were dismissed in 31.4 overs.

For both sides, attention now switches to red-ball cricket with Australia hosting West Indies in a two-Test series starting next Wednesday while England begin their three-match tour of Pakistan a day later.

Head and Warner ruthless in record-breaking stand

It was the sort of innings with which England should be very familiar.

Ultra-aggressive from ball one, take the attack to the bowlers, hit them off their lengths, take risks, ride your luck if you have to and before you know it, you're flying and the opposition are reeling.

Over the last seven years, it has been Jason Roy, Alex Hales or Jonny Bairstow doing it to the opposition. This time it was Head giving them a taste of their own medicine.

The left-hander offered up a tough slip chance when he was on four, had to overturn an lbw decision on nine and found gaps, or even boundaries, with mistimed and miscued shots early in his innings. Fortune favoured his brave approach.

By the time he was bowled by Olly Stone for 152, though, it was a shock not only that he missed the ball, but that he didn't middle it.

With a weary England attack struggling to find any sort of intensity or consistency, Head was relentless.

It was brutal hitting as the 28-year-old pounced on anything short and dispatched anything full in a fearless display of batting.

That allowed Warner, by his own admission, to play second fiddle with a century at quicker than a run-a-ball.

Australia batter David Warner celebrates ODI century v England at the MCG
Only Ricky Ponting (29) has scored more ODI centuries for Australia than David Warner (19)

There was a little bit extra in the celebration when he reached his 19th ODI ton after the recent debate over whether he will be allowed to captain Australia again, and even how much longer he has left in his international career.

"He was fired up and he had the bit between his teeth and it was fantastic," former England bowler Alex Hartley said on Test Match Special.

The 35-year-old old looked a long way from a spent force as he mixed power with guile, and while the damage was already done, England's relief was palpable when they eventually managed to remove Warner and Head in the space of four balls.

Former skipper Aaron Finch is gone and, at this rate, might quickly be forgotten.

'A game too far for England'

Looking at the schedule, it was clear a long way out that this ODI series might not be a priority for England.

"Horrible" was how Moeen Ali described it after the T20 World Cup win and the way the tourists have approached this series suggests his was not a unique viewpoint within the squad.

It is not the first time that this England side has been without some of its stars due to Test commitments but when those remaining are also splitting games between them following a successful but mentally draining tournament, the challenge becomes that much greater.

The lack of sharpness was evident in the first two games and in the third, with the series already lost, England struggled to muster any sort of intensity.

"I think it's a game too far for England," Hartley said. "They came out and bowled like they're already on the plane home.

"It's so hard when you're on the back of a World Cup win. Australia had the extra week off and they look a lot fresher."

Even on a seamer-friendly surface, England's bowling lacked any sort of zip, particularly once the early wicket wasn't forthcoming. There was no lack of effort but the indiscipline to the bowling hinted at minds not entirely focused on the game at hand.

It might not be England's first-choice attack but it was telling how much more threatening Australia's bowlers were when their chance came.

More telling still was the carefree manner in which England threw away their wickets once their slim hopes of successfully chasing down the runs vanished.

With the World Cup in India next October, the 50-over format will soon take on far greater significance for Jos Buttler's side. But evidently, that time has not yet arrived.

Ultimately though, England leave Australia having achieved their goal: a World Cup won.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by frisia, today at 11:28

    Why is Mr Ali in the team? For his good looks?

  • Comment posted by paulherts, today at 11:24

    Ridiculous scheduling

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 11:24

    An absolute nonsense to clim England weary, they have played 5 T20 games prior to this series which is hardly defraying especially when they are waited on hand and foot and travel/stay first class. They'd soon be on a plane to the IPL and wouldn't moan then

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 11:24

    A stupid series to play which served no purpose whatsoever. The ECB are bonkers.

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 11:23

    I'm sure there will be plenty of people condemning England over this but any blame lies at the door of the ECB. What money grabbing moron thought this was a good idea? You know it's not irrelevant when Aussie fans can't even be bothered with it.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 11:21

    How depressingly predictable!
    If the ECB expect them to take part in a 50 over series, literally within a week of winning the T20 World Cup, what do they expect to happen?
    The fact that about half of their best players are missing including Root, Stokes, Wood, Brook, Duckett and Livingstone doesn't exactly help matters.

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 11:21

    I am afraid this was a series of little consequence.
    It will soon be forgotten.
    We achieved our main objective, namely winning the 20/20.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 11:20

    As far as I’m concerned, mission accomplished

    Aim of the tour was to win World Cup and we did!! 😁

    Clearly this series was just an afterthought and we treated it accordingly

    What it’s probably shown is Roy’s time is well and truly up! Sad to say, he’s been great servant, but all good things must come to an end

    Also, not bothered by result given next year World Cup in Indian conditions not Aus!

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 11:19

    England looked weary and a bit lacking in motivation in this series. The three match series was a hangover from Covid days and arranged in gratitude for the Aussies trip to UK as I understand it? There are constant calls from ECB to take care of players physical and mental health but ECB keep on arranging meaningless domestic and overseas competitions,baffling!

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 11:19

    Shame, poor poor England. Not to worry though hey!

    • Reply posted by jejb, today at 11:25

      jejb replied:
      Er double world champions unlike Australia.Totally irrelevant series.

  • Comment posted by njtpuma, today at 11:18

    Pointless series and illustrates the problem issue in cricket - too much international and franchise T20 cricket. The ECB solution? Reduce county cricket...

  • Comment posted by billtownson, today at 11:18

    Get home for World Cup bus top tour?

  • Comment posted by roly, today at 11:18

    They might as well come home to save further embarrassment. High time we stopped sending cricket teams abroad until we have some world class players not ones that prefer the bar to the pitch

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 11:16

    That was humiliating.

  • Comment posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 11:15

    This side or rather any England side - Can they win against Australia with some consistency??

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 11:15

    Hollow victory nobody cares

    • Reply posted by The Monk, today at 11:23

      The Monk replied:
      Why are you here then? You obviously do care but I guess your reaction would have been completely different if England had won.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 11:11

    Oh dear

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 11:10

    I know the timing of this series was lousy and there appeared to be little interest in it from either English or Australian fans but when you represent your country in any sport, in anything, you can’t just give up like England did in this series, a poor reflection on them after such a wonderful T20 World Cup win. Hopefully the respective cricket administrators in both countries learn their lesson

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 11:10

    Are we bovvered?

    • Reply posted by Dry, today at 11:23

      Dry replied:
      Nope, meaningless games. We did it to make the Aussies feel better after they failed to win the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Malbec, today at 11:10

    Hopefully learnt that Roy needs to leave the international arena for good. He has had amazing success for England and been a key part of a World Cup win, but it is time to say thank you and move on.

    With Bairstow, Hales, Root, Duckett, Livingston battling for batting places plus Stokes to come out of retirement for the World Cup, it will be a vastly different line up next year. Bowling also.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC