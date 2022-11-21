Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Laurie Evans and Perth Scorchers have agreed to mutually terminate his BBL contract after his positive drugs test

Big Bash side Perth Scorchers have cancelled Laurie Evans' contract following his positive drugs test.

A sample provided by the English batter, 35, during The Hundred showed "trace amounts of a banned substance".

In a statement, the Scorchers confirmed the decision with Evans to mutually terminate his contract for the 2022-23 season.

Evans was player of the match as the Scorchers won their fourth Big Bash title in January.

The Surrey and Manchester Originals player said he was "shocked" by the test result and insisted he has "never taken any banned substances".

The Scorchers will now look for a replacement before the start of the 20-over tournament on 17 December.