Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone previously played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash

Liam Livingstone has withdrawn from his contract with Melbourne Renegades because of his increased workload.

The all-rounder, 29, recently won the T20 World Cup with England and is in the Test squad for a tour of Pakistan.

The Renegades used their first pick in this year's Big Bash draft to sign Livingstone, who has been replaced by West Indies' Andre Russell.

"We're disappointed but we understand his decision," Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"Liam is a fantastic cricketer and there's a reason we used our first pick in the draft to select him.

"Since then, his schedule has changed with added international duties and we wish him the best as he pushes for a Test debut."