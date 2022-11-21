Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kim Garth was Ireland's vice-captain prior to her full-time move to Australia

Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India.

Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020.

She won 114 caps for Ireland before halting her international career to move to Victoria.

At the time, Garth said it was "not an easy decision" to move to Australia.

Garth, who made her Ireland debut as a 14-year-old in 2010, was one of the inaugural six Irish women's cricketers to receive part-time professional contracts in 2019 and named the country's cricketer of the decade in 2021.

The Dublin native gained Australian residency in 2021 and her impressive performances for Victoria and Melbourne Stars means she is set to make her second international debut.

Before her full-time move to Victoria, Garth spent several winters playing in Australia, including three seasons in the Women's Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, as well as club cricket in Melbourne with Dandenong.

The five-match series starts on 9 December, with all the games taking place in Mumbai.