Jeremy Lloyds made his international umpiring debut in a West Indies v Bangladesh Test match in 2004

Former Somerset and Gloucestershire all-rounder and international umpire Jeremy Lloyds has died at the age of 68.

Lloyds played 162 games for Somerset before moving to their neighbours in 1986, spending six years at Bristol.

He joined the first-class umpires list in 1998 and went on to stand in five Tests, 18 ODIs and an England v Australia T20 game in 2005.

A Somerset statement external-link said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

His final senior game as an umpire was between Birmingham Bears and Northants Steelbacks in the T20 Blast at Edgbaston in September 2020.

A week earlier, he stood in the Somerset v Gloucestershire fixture at Taunton and was applauded out to the middle by both teams.

He scored more than 10,600 first-class runs during his playing career, including 10 centuries, and took 333 wickets, with best figures of 7-88.