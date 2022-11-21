Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nottinghamshire off-spinner Matt Carter has signed a new one-year deal with the county.

The 26-year-old has taken 48 wickets in 49 T20 Blast appearances for the Outlaws since 2019, with seven of those scalps coming last season.

Carter took 19 wickets in the second XI County Championship last season, having last played in the first team in 2020.

"I want to play as much cricket, across all formats and to win as many games of cricket as possible," Carter said.

"People will have seen much more of me with a white ball in my hand, but what they won't have watched is the work I'm doing with the red ball in the second XI as well.

"This is absolutely still important to me and, when it comes to Notts playing in the first division next year, I hope I can contribute to that at some stage as well."

The off-spinner made his first-class debut for Notts in 2019 and has claimed a total of 118 wickets across all formats.

He has so far made 17 first-class appearances and featured 16 times in the One-Day Cup.

Carter also helped the Nottingham-based Trent Rockets to The Hundred title last season.