Wiaan Mulder has won 11 Test caps for South Africa

Leicestershire have re-signed South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old took 33 wickets for the Foxes across all formats last season and topped Leicestershire's batting averages in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

He was named PCA One-Day Cup player of the year after scoring 533 runs and taking 14 wickets in the competition.

"I'm very excited to be coming back," Mulder told the club website.

"We're building a nice squad, it's something I really want to be involved in. Hopefully I can contribute more in the coming seasons."

While Mulder helped the Foxes reach the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup for the first time in 14 years, his influence with the red ball did not translate into any County Championship success as they finished bottom of Division Two without a win.

He made a career-best score of 235 not out in a stand of 477 with Colin Ackermann in their remarkable County Championship draw with Sussex in July.

Mulder, who has earned 11 Test caps, and featured in five T20 internationals and 12 One-Day internationals for South Africa, will return to the Uptonsteel County Ground to play in all formats.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said Mulder's "influence will make our side stronger".

"He has consistently shown his ability in the middle across all formats, but he also adds a lot of value off the field," Henderson added.