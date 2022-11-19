Close menu

Australia v England: Hosts clinch ODI series win with victory in Sydney

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Jason Roy in ODI in Sydney
Mitchell Starc took two wickets in his first over to put England under immediate pressure in the chase
Second one-day international, Sydney Cricket Ground
Australia 280-8 (50 overs): Smith 94 (114), Labuschagne 58 (55), Marsh 50 (59), Rashid 3-57
England 208 all out (38.5 overs): Billings 71 (80), Vince 60 (72), Zampa 4-45, Starc 4-47
Australia won by 72 runs; Australia win series
Steve Smith made a high-class 94 as Australia beat England by 72 runs in the second one-day international to secure a series win with a game to spare.

The former captain shared stands of 101 and 90 with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh, who each made half-centuries, as the hosts posted 280-8 in Sydney.

That looked a very long way off for England when Starc removed Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the first over of the chase to leave them 0-2.

It got worse for the tourists, who chose to rest captain Jos Buttler, when Josh Hazlewood - skippering Australia for the first time with Pat Cummins also rested - bowled Phil Salt.

A 122-run partnership between James Vince and Sam Billings brought England back into contention before four wickets in three overs, including three for just one run, put the home side firmly in control.

Starc ended with figures of 4-47 and Adam Zampa took 4-45 as England were eventually bowled out for 208 in 38.4 overs and Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead into Tuesday's third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Smith in ominous form with Ashes on the horizon

Australia's Steve Smith in second ODI v England in Sydney, 2022
Steve Smith averages 59.68 against England in Test cricket

"Probably the best I've felt in about six years," Smith told reporters after making 80 not out in the first ODI.

"I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so."

With the Ashes now just a little over six months away, it feels somewhat inevitable that the former Australia skipper has found form again following - by his own standards - a quiet couple of years.

The slump - merely averaging over 50 in Test and ODI cricket over the last two years - led to Smith making significant changes to his technique that mean he is more side-on at the crease.

After such a fluent knock in Adelaide, it was more of a struggle for 33-year-old on a slow pitch at the SCG but he was still in control for the vast majority of his innings.

Even during the spells when the runs weren't flowing, Smith never looked like getting out.

When he did free his arms, though, the new method seemed to allow him to access the off side more easily without noticeably diminishing his great strength through the leg side.

It was only when he tried to reach his century with a flourish that he came unstuck, but only after putting Australia into a strong position.

How Smith's revised approach translates to red-ball cricket remains to be seen but on the evidence so far, there is every reason for bowlers around the world to start getting a little nervous.

Vince and Billings impress in losing cause

England have been reduced to 0-2 only four times in men's ODI cricket. Three of them have been at the hands of Starc in the first over - at Old Trafford in 2020 and now twice at the SCG, in 2015 and 2022.

For a player on the fringes of the squad, hoping to push for more regular inclusion, coming in to face the left-arm quick with his tail up would not be considered ideal.

That is the challenge that faced Vince, though, and things were only marginally simpler for Billings when he strode out with England 34-3.

Still, with competition for places as ferocious as ever ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup in India, what better chance to stake your claim than on a tricky pitch, against a world-class attack with your back against the wall in a run chase?

Both Vince and Billings showed the necessary grit to get through the new ball and the former was the first to go on the offensive as he skipped down and hit Ashton Agar for a glorious six over extra cover.

At the other end, Billings' temperament was admirable as he held his nerve despite a strike-rate hovering around 50 after facing more than 40 balls.

Back-to-back sixes off Agar got him going and he had raced past Vince by the time the partnership was broken, frustration eventually getting the better of the Hampshire man after a quieter period as he tried to hoick Hazlewood over the leg side.

Billings, too, has reason to be irritated by the manner and timing of his dismissal. The Kent man yorked himself as he advanced to Zampa at a stage of the chase when England, having just lost Vince and Moeen Ali, needed him to hold the innings together.

That they weren't able to take the game that bit deeper will be the disappointment for both players but their contributions keep them firmly in the picture for a World Cup place.

With Buttler, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone and, if he can be persuaded, possibly even Ben Stokes to come back into the XI, the runs need to keep coming if they want a place on the plane to India.

'Australia were ruthless' - reaction

England batter James Vince on BBC Test Match Special: "At the halfway stage it didn't look the easiest of wickets but we felt in the game with 280.

"But conditions didn't quite suit attacking in the way we normally would so it was probably par, just over. We lost early wickets and the flurry of wickets after me and Sam got out really hurt us."

Australia batter Steve Smith on TMS: "It's obviously nice to get the series win, we know England are a quality side. They're missing a couple of players but it's always nice to win.

"It was a tough wicket today, it felt like old-school ODI cricket so we had to build partnerships and make sure we take it deep because it wasn't easy for the new batter coming in."

Former Australia bowler Stuart Clark on TMS: "It was ruthless from Australia. They were too good for England this time round and played some really good cricket.

"Smith and Labuschagne batted brilliantly and then when you lose two wickets in the first over, you're not coming back from that very often."

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 11:02

    So Roy gets dropped in the summer for lack of form, plays no cricket and then gets recalled......look what happens

    • Reply posted by mp123, today at 11:45

      mp123 replied:
      Ahh the excuses begin

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 10:48

    England were crusing at 154/3. They need abour 130 off 150 balls but the way Billings and Vince were batting it seemed like they needed another 200 runs. Brainless cricket really. This game highlights the importance of Stokes innings last sunday. Sometimes you just need to play intelligently to get the job done.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:01

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      I was strangely frustrated by Vince and Billings. I can understand the likes of Salt, Moeen and Curran having T20 instincts right now, but not our 4&5. They hit so many high risk singles -constantly exposing their wickets for little reward. At the SCG it’s all about low risk pushes into gaps for quick run 2s.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 10:54

    England have lost 69 wickets in 7 completed ODIs since the post-Morgan era began, with an average score of only 226 and no 300+ scores whatsoever.

    That’s nowhere near good enough to win the World Cup.

    I think the problem is at the top of the order. Need to get rid of Roy until he finds form and perhaps make it a Bairstow/Buttler and Hales combination.

    When we start well, we do well.

    • Reply posted by cricketsam, today at 11:50

      cricketsam replied:
      Full squad and we are drastically better - people reading too much into these pointless games

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 11:02

    What have England learnt from this?
    Well at least they know that Roy and Salt are not good enough for the 50 over format. Roy has had his day and Salt is a bit of a slogger good for 20 over format only

    • Reply posted by twocardmonty, today at 11:30

      twocardmonty replied:
      Salt averages over 50 in ODIs for England has just spent a lot of time sat on a bench watching people play and scored to twenties he's doing alright he needs to improve but he's new to international cricket.

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 10:46

    England’s batting as pathetic as Infantino’s moral compass.

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 11:07

    I just feel this is a series too far and I’m not really engaged. Time was, I would ensure my life was arranged to guarantee I was in front of the TV for a game against the Aussies, but for this series, I can’t really be bothered.
    The Powers that be need to be careful - it’s not all about the money, the players deserve some down time. Meh.

    • Reply posted by wokoval, today at 11:28

      wokoval replied:
      Maybe. However Moeen Ali's attitude rather sets the tone for me. If he doesn't want to be there give his place up to someone who does. Frankly I'm getting fed up with all this talk of workload. Playing for your country should matter.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 10:46

    Some really brainless batting.
    Seems like they are stuck in T20 mode.

  • Comment posted by frisia, today at 11:12

    England vs Australia in cricket is never meaningless!

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 11:10

    What is the point? England done after the 20-20 WC win and Roy done for good. Waste of time. Where’s the rain now when you need it?

    • Reply posted by frannie, today at 11:44

      frannie replied:
      It’s mainly in the plain

  • Comment posted by Pro bono publico, today at 11:00

    A few years ago Monty Python brought out an album entitled "Contractual Obligations" to indicate that the record was only being released to satisfy these. England's performances in Australia appear to have a lot in common with this album

    • Reply posted by Ragniblov, today at 11:41

      Ragniblov replied:
      A few years ago - that came out in 1980! 😂

  • Comment posted by support our nhs, today at 11:42

    Meaningless series with players missing or not really motivated after winning the T20 World Cup. England will come back strongly in time for next years World Cup when it really matters.

    • Reply posted by Katja Cold, today at 12:00

      Katja Cold replied:
      EVERY game matters to Australia. It should to England.

  • Comment posted by paul thompson, today at 11:14

    Ali comes out to bat needing 125 of 22overs then bats like he does not want to be there no back bone whatsoever wonderful captains knock

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 11:32

      Bazza84 replied:
      We missed Buttler today. I have no idea what Moeen was thinking.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 11:42

    Brush this defeat off, it's a pointless ODI series isn't it? Besides, it comes hot off the back of England being crowned T20 World Champions and when the test series starts next month, maybe the same excuse can be used again.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 11:18

    The bowling ain't been too bad. The batting does not come off as a unit. Malan first game, got a brahma today, Vince and Billings today but needed to bat another 15 overs at least. In both games insufficient support tbf Starc was lethal.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 10:48

    Well beaten.

  • Comment posted by fabulousfantasticfan, today at 11:09

    Very poor attitude of some of our players today. After a disastrous start, Vince and Billings pulled the innings together and the rest through it away when we were on top of the game. I can understand some are tired and don't want to be there, but they should be proud to play for England whenever - disappointed that Jos didn't play today. All that was needed was to copy Stokes batting!

    • Reply posted by fabulousfantasticfan, today at 11:14

      fabulousfantasticfan replied:
      THREW!!! apologies - lol

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 11:09

    It's in the Aussie's DNA to give 100% against England.
    The thought of being beaten by us is an anathema to them.
    We, on the other hand, folded like a pack of cards.
    Congratulations to Australia.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:43

      otiger replied:
      Not always. Remember the Aussies losing 5-0 in the UK about what, four years ago. A bit of a meaningless series which shouldn't have been played so soon after the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 11:43

    I'm confused. Are England good at cricket or not?

    • Reply posted by frannie, today at 11:45

      frannie replied:
      They’re not good at anything really

  • Comment posted by Tommy Boyce , today at 11:23

    Jason Roy the gift that keeps giving

    • Reply posted by Alex1980, today at 11:35

      Alex1980 replied:
      He should just walk out to bat and knock his stumps over, then walk back to the pavilion.

  • Comment posted by claretvolcanoes, today at 11:15

    This is about learning and a couple of things are clear. 50 overs does require a bit more time and attention by the batsmen and at the moment too many are treating it like 20 over cricket- Salt, Moeen and Curran prime examples in this match. Vince and Billings did well and the bowling was generally better. Roy ( unlucky today though) is way out of sorts

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 11:27

      Bob replied:
      Agreed, there is a fine line between being 'fearless' and brainless and several of them stepped over that line tonight.

